ESPN Grades Roll in on Broncos-Cardinals Trade for Baron Browning
The Denver Broncos remained quiet on the final day of the trade deadline. With some rumors of wide receiver Courtland Sutton and defensive tackle D.J. Jones potentially being shopped, Broncos GM George Paton and the team's personnel brass held steadfast following Monday’s trade of edge rusher Baron Browning to the Arizona Cardinals.
In the context of the Broncos' current direction as a competitive yet rebuilding team, moving a soon-to-be free agent like Browning in tandem with re-signing edge Jonathon Cooper makes a lot of sense.
The Broncos will take an immediate hit on defense as Browning, when on the field, was a pass rusher with great physical gifts. He could set the edge against the run and helped provide the Broncos with their deepest defensive front in many seasons.
With that said, Denver was unlikely to retain both Cooper and Browning next offseason. Plus, with how much money the team will have to play with in free agency, the Broncos are not likely a factor in the compensatory pick game.
While opinions are varied on whether a 2025 sixth-round selection was of equitable value on the trade market for Browning, trading the talented but oft-injured pass rusher feels like a win-win move.
That appears to be how ESPN Analytic's Seth Walder sees the move, giving both the Broncos and the Cardinals B grades for the move.
"The Cardinals needed pass rush help. Arizona ranks 31st in pass rush win rate and recently lost Dennis Gardeck for the season to a torn ACL after previously losing BJ Ojulari – also to a knee injury – before the season," Walder wrote.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Walder also dished on some of Browning's drawbacks, which influenced the value Denver was able to get on the trade market.
“Browning has had injury issues of his own and was on IR earlier this season for a foot injury. But in acquiring him, Arizona lands a player who can presumably start right away at edge. Browning has an average 16% pass rush win rate at edge in a small sample this season and has a 13% pass rush win rate at the position over the course of his career. He does not have a sack this season but racked up 9.5 combined sacks over 24 games the past two seasons. That makes him a likely upgrade for the Cardinals over Mack Wilson Sr., who has a 7% pass rush win rate and one sack this season," Walder wrote.
Moving Browning makes sense for the Broncos, given the extension of Cooper and the further growth of speed rusher Nik Bonitto as a full-time starter.
“Browning is a rental, as he'll be a free agent after this season. That's partly why it's also logical for the Broncos to deal him even though they, too, have a viable chance to make the playoffs (36%). The Broncos also don't need Browning to start on the edge, as they have Jonathon Cooper (whom they signed to a four-year extension Monday) and Nik Bonitto, so Browning is worth more to Arizona than to Denver.
"The Broncos have a lot of cap room next year (as does Arizona), so there was a pretty good chance they would not have received a compensatory pick had Browning left in free agency.”
It isn’t just the re-signing of Cooper and the starting ability Bonitto showed when Browning was out earlier this season, the Broncos also have other depth at the position such as rookie third-rounder Jonah Elliss, who could benefit greatly from more reps at the position.
After Cooper’s new contract, Browning was likely the odd man out this offseason. The Broncos guaranteed another asset to continue improving the roster they otherwise would not have had by simply letting Browning walk this offseason.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!