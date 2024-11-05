Recapping Broncos Maneuvers as NFL Trade Deadline Passes
Despite multiple rumors swirling, the NFL trade deadline came and went with the Denver Broncos making one transaction. The was the typical fodder surrounding Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton and tight end Greg Dulcich, but nothing came to fruition ahead of the deadline.
If the Broncos were going to ever trade Sutton, it would take a serious offer-they-couldn't-refuse type of proposal because the team has the well-being of rookie quarterback Bo Nix to consider. And Sutton remains Nix's top target as the young quarterback navigates his rookie season.
As for Dulcich, the issue was always whether there was even a market for the tight end. We got out answer. Dulcich has fallen out of favor and has been a healthy scratch for weeks, and he hasn't exactly achieved anything in the NFL.
Baron Browning Traded to Arizona
Recapping what the Broncos actually did, it comes down to one transaction and an extension. The Broncos traded rush linebacker Baron Browning to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday for a sixth-round draft pick.
Considering how much time Browning has spent on injured reserve this year, it's a great victory that the Broncos were able to get anything for him. But it was a big win, as he's been relegated to a rotational role and will be a free agent when the season ends. The Broncos got out while the getting out was good.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Jonathon Cooper Extension
If the Broncos were 'selling' Browning, they were 'buying' rush linebacker Jonathon Cooper. Both Browning and Cooper were members of Denvers' 2021 draft class, with the former being a third-rounder and the latter a seventh.
The Broncos extended Cooper on a four-year deal worth up to $60 million. The deal includes $33 million guaranteed.
Drafted out of Ohio State, the 6-foot-4, 257-poudn Cooper has played in 56 games with the Broncos with 40 starts. He's totaled 186 tackles (104 solo), 18.5 sacks, one interception, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a touchdown.
This season, Cooper has been the epitome of reliable, as he's always been, starting all nine games and totaling 35 tackles (19 solo), 5.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. He is one of six players since the 2023 season started to record at least 100 tackles and 14 sacks, joining the likes of Danielle Hunter, Maxx Crosby, Harold Landry III, Khalil Mack, and T.J. Watt.
Cooper also leads the Broncos in sacks since he joined the team in 2021, ranking second in tackles for a loss (20) and sixth in total tackles (186). The Broncos made the right decision.
A Budding OLB Room
With Nik Bonitto continuing to flourish and rookie third-rounder Jonah Elliss steadily building up a head of steam, the Broncos are in good position at rush linebacker. One can debate whether Cooper or Bonitto is a 'Batman' caliber pass rusher, or if they're more 'Robin' types, but they find a way to skin the cat.
The Broncos have been in the top-3 in sacks all season, and Browning has failed to contribute even one. The Broncos weren't buyers at the trade deadline, and the selling they did spoke more to the financial realities of the decision they faced with Browning's imminent free agency.
The Broncos expect to get Drew Sanders back this year. And former USFL stand-out Dondrea Tillman is ready to resume his role in the rotation with Browning gone.
This wasn't the type of sell-off that serves as a hallmark of a taking team. The Broncos sold off a member of a unit that the team views as a relative strength.
Sitting at 5-4, the Broncos still have everything in front of them this season, over-achieving thus far. Next up is a trip to Arrowhead to take on the still undefeated Kansas City Chiefs.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!