Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

Broncos GM George Paton Says Drew Lock 'Definitely' Factors into Potential 2022 QB Solution

Drew Lock's future in Denver hangs in the balance of George Paton's search for a new head coach.

When the Denver Broncos first hired general manager George Paton, the team hadn't won much over the previous five years. And now, after Sunday's frustratingly loss to the Kansas City Chiefs to close the regular season and make it five straight losing campaigns, Paton opted to fire head coach Vic Fangio. 

It was a necessary move. Paton was diligent and calculated in a decision that completely flips the apple cart in the Mile High City. Following his lunch-time presser, Paton appeared on KOARadio, joining hosts Ryan Edwards, Benjamin Allbright, and Broncos' game day color announcer Rick Lewis to explain the process behind the move and how the GM plans to move forward in his search for the new head coach in Denver.

Part of Paton's job in hiring a new head coach also includes finding a franchise quarterback. The Broncos have fielded 22 starting quarterbacks since the turn of the century, and outside of a miraculous four-year stretch with Peyton Manning, the team has struggled to find the correct answer as a long-term, viable starter, including polarizing third-year signal-caller Drew Lock.

With obvious questions at the most pivotal position in all of sports, having the general manager and head coach in lockstep on the proper direction of the position is critical. It doesn't matter whether Paton's move is to grab a veteran, draft a young player, or continue to develop the players on the roster.

So does Lock, who has played an improved brand of football over the past three weeks, play into the conversation moving forward?

"No doubt. Definitely," Paton said. "How Drew did this year and kind of how he evolved, we want every candidate to have an opinion on Drew. How are you going to get the best out of Drew? Do they have knowledge of the college quarterbacks? Do you have knowledge of the free-agent quarterbacks? Who have you been around and what's your ideal quarterback? What type of philosophy are you going to run on offense? It's a big conversation when you're interviewing these guys. It can go to five to seven hours, and quarterback is obviously a very big part of the conversation."

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Will Paton limit his search to only candidates with head-coaching experience? 

"We're not going to limit ourselves, guys," Paton said. "There's too many good coaches out there. Some are unproven and we're going to cast a wide net. We're going to interview a lot of different coaches and if we get blown away by a guy that doesn't have a lot of experience, we're going to go ahead and hire him."

Read More

Thus far in his tenure, Paton has done exactly what he proclaimed in his introductory press conference almost exactly a year ago. He promised to be in every deal, to keep all options open, and to do everything in his power to help right the ship for a team that has endured the worst stretch of losing following a Super Bowl championship in NFL history.

And that includes a "wide net" of coaching candidates that even stretches to the college ranks.

"We're not going to rule out anyone," Paton told KOA. "College, pro, offense, defense. When you're in my position, you always have a list, so we're ready to go. You hope you don't have to use that list, but we're going to be off and running tomorrow."

After the firing of Fangio, Allbright posted a list of coaching candidates that included a number of familiar names. Notably, a few of the names have previous ties to Paton at his former stops in Miami and Minnesota. So would those connections have any impact on the hiring process?

"I don't think that factors in," Paton told Allbright. "I mean, obviously if you know someone in the interview process, you know more about them and the background and stuff but you just hate to limit yourself and focus on someone before you get through the whole process. So again, I may know a few guys but that doesn't give them an edge at all. And there's a lot of really good candidates out there and we want to get to know them."

One thing is already for certain: as already described above, Paton is going to do everything in his power to find the right guy for the franchise moving forward. And with his track record of success thus far, Broncos Country should be very encouraged by his very pointed words earlier on Sunday.

"We're going to be very thorough and we're going to find the best guy for the Denver Broncos, I guarantee you that," Paton said. 

Follow Lance on Twitter @SandersonMHH.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Drew Lock
News

GM George Paton Addresses Whether Drew Lock Factors into Potential 2022 QB Solution

26 seconds ago
Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett talks with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) before their game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, October 21, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
News

Insider Floats Five Names Broncos Could Pursue as Next Head Coach

2 hours ago
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium.
News

Report: Cowboys DC Dan Quinn a 'Top Candidate' to Replace Fangio in Denver

3 hours ago
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) runs the ball against Denver Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia (13) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Chiefs 28, Broncos 24: The Good, Bad, & Ugly

4 hours ago
USATSI_17444127
News

Broncos Fire HC Vic Fangio Following Third-Straight Losing Season

6 hours ago
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) runs the ball against Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Tershawn Wharton (98) and outside linebacker Nick Bolton (54) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Broncos' Biggest Studs & Duds from Week 18 Loss to Chiefs

17 hours ago
Drew Lock
News

Fangio: Broncos' Divisional Struggles Due to Absence of 'Top-Shelf Quarterback'

20 hours ago
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) scrambles under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Michael Danna (51) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Chiefs 28, Broncos 24: 3 Takeaways that Speak to the Future

21 hours ago
George Paton, Vic Fangio
News

Report: Vic Fangio has Made his Pitch for Year 4 as Broncos Head Coach

Jan 8, 2022