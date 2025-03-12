Details Emerge on Broncos QB Jarrett Stidham's Extension: Grade
The 2025 offseason is underway and the Denver Broncos have been busy, both in getting some of their own players signed to new deals and agreeing to terms with players who were on other teams in 2024.
As per tradition here at Denver Broncos On SI, I'm going to examine each free agent the Broncos have either signed or re-signed to multi-year contracts. I'll look at the details, as provided by Over The Cap, and see how the Broncos made out in terms of the player in question and the market for the position.
We'll start with backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham, a 2023 unrestricted free-agent signing who re-signed with the Broncos for two more years at $12 million.
Contract Details
- 2025: $3M signing bonus (fully guaranteed). $1.99M base salary (fully guaranteed), $510K per-game roster bonus.
- 2026: $5.99M signing bonus ($2M fully guaranteed), $510K per-game roster bonus
Cap Charges
- 2025: $4 million
- 2026: $8 millon
Gut Reaction
The last time the Broncos signed Stidham to a two-year deal, I wasn't enthused. I viewed the contract as an overpay for a quarterback who started just two games in his first four seasons.
I'm not as down on the contract this time around. Stidham only got a slight raise over his previous two-year deal. He was decent in his two starts with the Broncos to end 2023 after Russell Wilson was benched, though he certainly showed that backup quarterback was his ceiling.
With that said, there are other quarterbacks with more starts who have signed for similar or less money, such as Tyrod Taylor and Jimmy Garappolo. The Broncos didn't get a value deal in Stidham, by any means.
Still, the Broncos did get somebody who has been a good influence in the locker room, has a good relationship with Bo Nix and understands that his role is to be the backup. I may not be crazy about the deal, but I'm not unhappy with it, either.
Contract Grade
