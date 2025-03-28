Former Broncos Starting WR Signs New Deal With 2025 AFC Opponent
Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds has found a new NFL home. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Reynolds has signed a one-year deal with the New York Jets.
"The are signing FA WR Josh Reynolds today, sources say, and he gets a 1-year deal worth up to $5M. Reynolds played for the last year, and GM Darren Mougey is more than familiar. Also recently spent time with the Jaguars, Lions, and Titans," Rapoport posted on X Thursday afternoon.
Don't miss out on any Denver Broncos news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
It's good to see Reynolds landing a new contract. He originally joined the Broncos in March of 2024 on a two-year deal, but he suffered an early-season injury that derailed him.
While recovering from his injury, Reynolds was the victim of a shooting outside a Denver-area night club. He wasn't seriously harmed, reportedly.
Shortly after that incident, though, the Broncos opted to waive Reynolds instead of working him back from short-term injured reserve. He was claimed off waivers initially by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
In five games (one start), Reynolds produced 12 receptions for 183 yards and a touchdown as a Bronco. Before Denver, he made a name for himself catching passes from Jared Goff with the Detroit Lions, which he parlayed into a modest payday from the Broncos.
Originally a Los Angeles Rams fourth-round pick in 2017, the 30-year-old played his college ball at Texas A&M. We never quite learned why the Broncos opted to pull the plug on Reynolds, but we wish him the best in the Big Apple.
Although we don't yet have the schedule, we know the Broncos will face the Jets on the road sometime during the 2025 regular season. Reynolds will get the chance to exact revenge.
Recommended Articles
Join the most passionate fanbase in Denver Broncos-land by connecting with Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook, and subscribe on YouTube for daily live-stream podcasts!