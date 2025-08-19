Former Broncos Sixth-Round WR Signs With AFC Rival
Another former Denver Broncos player has found a new NFL home. 'Tis the season, as teams begin thinking ahead about how their rosters are shaping up, and get a jump on things.
Former Broncos wide receiver Juwann Winfree has signed with the Houston Texans, according to his agent Mike McCartney. Winfree will get the chance to work with Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and fit into that young offense.
The Colorado University product was a 2019 sixth-round draft pick of the Broncos. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Winfree made the Broncos' roster out of training camp as a rookie.
He would go on to appear in just three games as a rookie. It was Vic Fangio's first year as head coach, with Rich Scangarello as offensive coordinator, and Winfree was buried behind Courtland Sutton, Emmanuel Sanders, DaeSean Hamilton, and Tim Patrick, with Diontae Spencer having a bigger seat at the table than he did.
Alas, Winfree suffered a hamstring injury during a practice and was later placed on injured reserve, ending his rookie campaign with a whimper. The Broncos waived him at the final roster cut-downs the next September.
However, Winfree landed on his feet, as the Green Bay Packers signed him to their practice squad in October of 2020. He would stick around Green Bay on the practice squad for the next three seasons, appearing in 12 games and catching nine passes for 75 yards.
When his contract with the Packers expired, Winfree had a long 2023 offseason. With the offseason training program approaching, the Indianapolis Colts came calling.
Winfree didn't survive the final roster cuts, but he was quickly re-signed to the Colts' practice squad. He would go on to appear in eight games in 2023 and make his first career start, although it produced zero statistics.
Winfree competed throughout the Colts' 2024 training camp, but when an undisclosed injury befell him, he was placed on season-ending injured reserve in August. Thus, he didn't play in the NFL last season.
At 28 (he'll be 29 next month), the clock is ticking for Winfree. Here's to hoping that the former Broncos' draft pick is fully healthy and can find a way to impress the Houston coaches and stick around for a bit.
