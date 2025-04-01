New Broncos QB Rejected 'Other Opportunities' to Join Denver
Before putting pen to paper with the Denver Broncos, fifth-year backup quarterback Sam Ehlinger mulled other NFL offers, including that from his previous employer, the Indianapolis Colts.
But the "opportunity" to work under the Broncos' coaching staff and alongside starter Bo Nix was "extremely appealing" — too good to pass up for the club's new QB3.
"The opportunity to work with (Head) Coach (Sean) Payton and (QB Coach) Davis Webb and be in that room with Bo and (QB Jarrett) Stidham is extremely appealing," Ehlinger's agent, Erik Burkhardt, told The Denver Gazette. "This will make him better and he'll get an opportunity to continue to develop under some of the best offensive minds."
"He had other opportunities and Indy wanted him back because they know what he brings, but this situation (in Denver) stood out to him," added Burkhardt.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
A 2021 sixth-round pick, Ehlinger appeared in eight career games for the Colts, completing 64-of-101 passes for 573 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. Primarily a reserve signal-caller, he made three starts during the 2022 season, losing each.
Ehlinger, 26, signed a one-year contract with the Broncos on Monday, replacing former third-string QB Zach Wilson after Wilson defected to the Miami Dolphins in free agency.
He's among several outside additions — including tight end Evan Engram — that landed in the Mile High City this offseason due (at least partly) to the presence of Nix, the team's franchise field general, who's made Denver a destination again.
“It’s always nice when players want to be here," Broncos general manager George Paton told reporters Monday. "Now, we didn’t get all our players, but we feel good with where we’re at. It all starts with ownership and the head coach, then obviously when you have a young quarterback, players want to be here.”