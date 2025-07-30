Payton Confirms Return Timeline for Broncos ILB Alex Singleton
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton confirmed previous reporting that starting inside linebacker Alex Singleton will be sidelined "probably a week" after suffering a broken thumb during Monday's training camp practice.
Singleton underwent surgery in Los Angeles on Tuesday and is expected to return ahead of next week's joint practices against the San Francisco 49ers.
“I think [he had] surgery today, and we’re looking at the thumb," Payton told reporters. "He’ll be back, I want to say I think tomorrow afternoon. Then really it’s more about just the wound and the incision. He’ll probably miss a week.”
A defensive captain, Singleton is less than 11 months removed from sustaining a torn ACL that prematurely ended his third campaign in orange and blue. He had his knee repaired over the offseason and was running without limitation opposite marquee free-agent pickup Dre Greenlaw.
"Alex is in the Mike position. Dre is in more that weakside Mo or Will. A little bit more run and hit for Greenlaw. I think they both have an understanding… They’re both smart players," Payton said Monday. "To have Alex back healthy is big. Then with the experience of Dre, if we can stay healthy they’re pretty formidable.”
With Singleton temporarily mothballed and ILB Drew Sanders (foot) out "north of 4-6 weeks," the Broncos elevated former undrafted free agent Levelle Bailey to the first-string unit. Bailey has subsequently been among the early standouts of camp, making plays on the ball in both pass and run fits.
“He’s had a few good days. Real good days," Payton noted Tuesday. "I think you’re getting a player into his second year with confidence. He’s in good shape. He looks like an NFL linebacker too. It’s funny because I can recall these stories of post-draft conversations and like an hour recruitment of him. You’ll have that happen with a number of players, and then a couple might go somewhere else. Then you’re pulling out all stops, and I’m glad we stayed patient in that process with him and we were able to get him because there were a number of teams interested. I would say I’ve clearly seen a jump from Year 1 to Year 2 in his confidence.”
The Broncos on Tuesday also worked out several linebackers — including ex-Packers starter Krys Barnes — none of whom were offered contracts, suggesting a long-term confidence in Singleton and short-term intrigue in Bailey.