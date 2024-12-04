Payton: Broncos Defense Must 'Learn From' Game vs. Browns
In one breath, Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton touted his defense for doing enough to conquer the suddenly explosive Cleveland Browns, 41-32, on Monday Night Football.
In the next, he not-so-subtly suggested Vance Joseph's unit will need to clean up its shortcomings ahead of Denver's final playoff push.
“It was a different game. We have to learn from it," Payton said after the game. "It is good to get the win, which is important because we are at that time of the season into December here where all these things matter. We were able to do that. We are going to rest up during the bye and get ready for an Indianapolis [Colts] team.”
It was a give-and-take effort from Denver's defense, which recorded three interceptions — including two pick-sixes — but also surrendered over 500 yards of total offense to Cleveland, with former Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy singlehandedly accounting for 235 yards and a touchdown.
“We were going to match [CB] Pat [Surtain II] and then the simple slot moving him to the other side. We have to be able to handle that," Payton said of Jeudy's performance. "It is too easy offensively for us to do that. I’m sure we will look at the tape. We always ask it of the players. When we come back, the same as the coaches, how would we play that game if we played it again? I think that is coaching. It is us always making sure we put our guys in the best position. Again, we made enough plays.”
On the plus side, the Broncos notched three sacks and as many turnovers on Browns quarterback Jameis Winston, helping propel the club to 8-5, firmly in control of their postseason destiny. Rather than Jeudy's breakout, most will remember the game-clinching pick and subsequent score by Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian late in the fourth quarter.
“It was a big play, the game was full of them," Payton said. "That was significant. That was one of the key plays.”
But things were ultimately too close for comfort on Monday night as Denver experienced uncharacteristic lapses and coverage breakdowns. That must be remedied if the club aims to make any legitimate noise over the next month.
