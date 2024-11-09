Broncos HC Hints at Big Potential Chiefs' Defensive Vulnerability
When you’re the only undefeated team in the NFL nine weeks into the regular season, criticism rolls off your back because your reputation speaks for itself. It doesn’t matter if six of the Kansas City Chiefs' wins came by one score or less in what some considered an offensive down year for Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.
Nevertheless, the Chiefs offense dispelled the critics on Monday Night Football en route to a captivating 30-24 overtime win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. So, what can the 5-4 Denver Broncos expect from Andy Reid’s offensive monster in Week 10’s divisional contest at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday?
“Let’s start with this; they’re playing really good defense," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said on Friday. "Now, Andy has done this a long time. So he knows how to win."
Payton emphasized how Reid is able to cultivate such confidence despite all the ups and downs of the regular season and vagaries of the NFL roster game.
“That might vary week to week. Your roster changes, you have injuries and pieces come and go," Payton said. "So, we as coaches kind of have to look at that. They’ve done a really good job at it. The heart of a champion, I say that. There’s a confidence level and there’s a belief that—I’ve been a part of that—where you just knew that you were in every game, or you had a chance... It’s just that inner belief of, ‘Whatever we have to do.’ That’s what we’re pushing for, so we’ll be ready.”
Payton is hoping to pivot from the 41-10 drumming by the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9. Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix is primed for his first matchup against Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Broncos offense has been up and down for most of the season and continues to rely on its greenhorn quarterback to make plays. Nix has thrown for 1,753 yards and eight touchdowns, with six interceptions. The No. 12 overall pick from Oregon has proven himself to be an elusive dual-threat QB with 295 rushing yards and four additional scores.
After making franchise and NFL history by recording his first receiving touchdown in Baltimore last week, Nix continues to impress and dazzle with his playmaking abilities, something that Chiefs All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie mentioned earlier this week.
It’ll take a heroic effort from the Broncos' talented rookie, facing off against vaunted Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnulo, whose championship pedigree has been the unlikely strength of his unbeaten squad. Based on Payton's comments, the Broncos could be targeting the heart of the Chiefs defense.
“If you’ve studied their coverage shell—if you were just watching from high above and at the snap, oftentimes you’ll see a lot of two-high [coverage]," Payton said. "They’re playing some quarters, they’re playing some palms. Essentially, the receivers are all pressed with safeties, so interior would be the tight ends and the [running] backs. I think part of it is a byproduct of how they’re playing defense. Steve [Spagnuolo] knows what he’s doing, but that’s one of their base coverage principles.”
If Denver stands any chance of a competitive matchup against its AFC West rival, Payton and Nix will need to have the Broncos offense firing on all cylinders. While it may present as a David versus Goliath matchup on paper, it’s important to remember that anything can happen on any given Sunday.
