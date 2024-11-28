Sean Payton Comments on Broncos' Plan for Browns DE Myles Garrett
Last week, the Denver Broncos came about as close as possible to shutting out Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. The All-Pro edge defender blew up a few run plays, but he did not register a sack vs. the Broncos for the first time since his very first game against them as a rookie in 2019.
If the Broncos want to handle the Cleveland Browns at home on Monday Night Football, they'll need a similar plan and outcome vis a vis Myles Garrett. In the running for the Defensive Player of the Year award, Garrett has 10 sacks this season. He has been a nightmare and a pervasive headache for opposing coaches, quarterbacks, and offensive lines.
While Broncos head coach Sean Payton understands that Garrett and Crosby play the same position, he sees them as different specimens. Be that as it may, the Broncos will have to have answers for Garrett.
“They’re different [types of] players," Payton said of Garrett and Crosby on Wednesday. "They’re both elite at their position. They’re both Pro Bowl, All-Pro-type caliber players that can take over a game."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
The Broncos have seen Crosby take over games, much to their lament. When the Broncos last faced Garrett — Week 12 of last season — he was held to zero sacks and two tackles.
"We have a ton of respect for those guys," Payton said.
The Broncos' offensive line has been one of the NFL's most efficient pass-blocking units this season. That effort is boosted tremendously by the play of rookie Bo Nix — a quarterback who has traditionally been very hard to sack.
Between Nix's pocket presence and mobility, he's an immense boon to his blockers up front and on the edge. And it's always better for a blind-side blocker like Garett Bolles — who'll often be tasked with the Garrett matchup — when his quarterback is where he's supposed to be in the pocket on a given drop-back.
The Broncos have relinquished the fourth-fewest sacks this season (19). The cohesion happening between O-line and quarterback is tangible, but it can be quickly disintegrated by a player of Garrett's wherewithal.
"It forces you to have a really good plan for them," Payton said. "That requires a little bit more work, a little bit more calories during the evening meetings, but it’s necessary.”
Let's hope this year's Battle of the Gar(r)etts leans Denver's way once again.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!