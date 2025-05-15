Broncos' Payton Suggests Former Raiders QB Mulling Retirement
Former Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder was set to attend last weekend's Denver Broncos rookie minicamp on a tryout basis — until he wasn't. A "scheduling conflict" evidently forced Ridder to cancel those plans, but the real reason may extend beyond his itinerary.
Broncos head coach Sean Payton said in a post-camp press conference that Ridder is "possibly thinking about what he wants to do with his career," suggesting the 25-year-old is mulling retirement from the NFL.
A 2022 third-round pick, Ridder spent his first two seasons with the Falcons. He started 17 games over that stretch, compiling an 8-9 record while completing 64% of his passes for 3,544 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, adding another five scores on the ground.
The 6-foot-3, 207-pound signal-caller was traded to the Arizona Cardinals in 2024 and, last October, signed off their practice squad by the Las Vegas Raiders. Ridder made six relief appearances for the Raiders, including in a Week 12 loss to Denver.
Ridder was among three QBs invited to Denver's three-day minicamp, along with former Princeton starter Blake Stenstrom and ex-Saints backup Ian Book, whom Payton knew from his time as New Orleans' coach.
“The last time we had a tough experience… It was during the COVID season, and it was a Monday night game against Miami," Payton said, reminiscing over his history with Book. "We had 22 players down. There was a point where there was going to be like, ‘These games won’t be played,’ and then pretty soon they said, ‘We’re playing them all.’ So he was a rookie. It was a tough… I can’t even tell you who was blocking for him, but it’s good to have him back. Obviously [QB] Desmond [Ridder] had decided… I think he’s possibly thinking about what he wants to do with his career. Nonetheless, it will always help to have a veteran in these types of camps because they get you in and out of the huddle quicker. So it’s been a while since I’ve seen him.”
Neither Stenstrom nor Book were offered a contract by the Broncos, who appear to be content heading into the 2025 season with Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham, and Sam Ehlinger comprising their quarterback depth chart.