Payton on Riley Dixon Winning Broncos Punter Battle: 'Wasn't Close'
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton emphatically settled the starting competition between veteran incumbent punter Riley Dixon and now-former challenger Trenton Gill, who was waived last week as part of the team's final roster cutdown.
Apparently, it wasn't much of a competition at all.
"I don’t think he had the better numbers overall in the preseason either," Payton said of Dixon on Aug. 28. "I think Riley won that position. We've had a lot of battles. I don't know that that one was that close."
Asked whether Dixon's consistency won him the job, Payton replied, "All of it. All of it."
An ex-Bears draft pick who made 34 appearances since 2022, Gill led the NFL this preseason with a 48.6 yards-per-punt average and launched a 73-yard bomb during Denver's finale against the Arizona Cardinals.
Dixon — whom the Broncos drafted in 2016 then went on to play for the Giants and Rams before returning to the Mile High City — finished with a 46.3 YPP average across five preseason boots, including a 59-yard long.
“With both players, there’s history there and experience," special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica said on Aug. 22. "Obviously Gill has punted for a few years there in Chicago. As you go through this, there are some elements where you put a little bit higher of a premium, whether it’s a game or the practices against Green Bay. I’ve said it before, I think both guys have done a great job and both are worthy to be one of the 32 [punters] in the league.”
Dixon was arguably the weak spot of an otherwise terrific Broncos specials unit last season, ranking 23rd in gross YPP (46.3) and 19th in net YPP (41.5) over 17 games.
Nevertheless, he survives.
