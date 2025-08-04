Sean Payton Puts Spotlight on New Broncos Third-String QB
Sam Ehlinger is this year's version of Zach Wilson — in more ways than one.
Ehlinger, who signed a modest deal with the Denver Broncos in free agency, is currently stationed as the team's third-string quarterback, same as Wilson was in 2024. The former Colts draft pick also flamed out in his last starting opportunity, same as Wilson did before arriving to the Mile High City.
But most notably, he's caught the eye of Broncos head coach/offensive maestro Sean Payton, impressing with both his physical and intangible traits. Same as Wilson, who's now doing so in Miami.
"Really positive. He made a throw today. He's extremely athletic. He's comfortable throwing on the run. There's a little moxie to him," Payton said of Ehlinger on Monday. "Sometimes it can be a little big for guys. But for him, not at all. You feel like [he's a guy] who has played well before, and carries himself that way. He's very good off the pocket, very good off-schedule. He's strong. I like the player a lot."
A 2021 sixth-round draft choice, Ehlinger appeared in eight career games for the Colts, completing 64-of-101 passes for 573 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. Primarily a reserve signal-caller, he made three starts during his sophomore campaign, losing each.
Ehlinger (6-2, 225), however, was a decorated collegiate player, earning 2019 Sugar Bowl MVP and 2020 second-team All-Big 12 honors during a four-year career with Texas. He set multiple school records, including the most single-season rushing TDs by a quarterback (18) and the lowest INT rate (1.83%) across 300-plus pass attempts.
"That was always my G.O.A.T. growing up watching him. I used to go to his high school games and things like that," said Broncos rookie defensive back Jahdae Barron, a fellow Longhorns alum.
Some of Ehlinger's old magic was on display amid Monday's training camp practice, when he uncorked a long touchdown bomb to rookie wide receiver Courtney Jackson — the throw of the day, as Payton referenced.
"Sam Ehlinger just threw a bomb to Courtney Jackson for a TD," The Denver Post's Parker Gabriel noted. "Was on the run to the left up against the sideline and just flipped his hips and cut it loose from the 45-yard line. Threw a little smirk at Beau Lowery on the sideline before getting greeted by several teammates."
While Ehlinger is no threat to Bo Nix's QB1 job and unlikely to bump Jarrett Stidham off No. 2 duties, it's evident that Payton found his new developmental pet project in Ehlinger, who has a chance to rehabilitate his long-term NFL value.
Same as Wilson did.