Rumor Mill: Steelers QB Russell Wilson Could End Up Back in the AFC West
The NFL rumor mill is a-churnin', with the trade deadline looming on November 5. This week saw two different Denver Broncos linked in various trade scenarios. Friday presented another rumor, this time surrounding Russell Wilson.
Is it possible that Wilson may never play a down for the Pittsburgh Steelers? With Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams reportedly requesting to be traded, the Steelers have been one of the teams linked to the Pro Bowler.
The Raiders reportedly would seek a second-round draft pick, as well as additional compensation, in exchange for Adams, but the scuttlebutt around Pittsburgh is that maybe a third-rounder and Wilson could get it done. USA TODAY's Andrew Vasquez lays out the figurative proposal.
"Wilson, along with a conditional third-round pick, should be more than enough to acquire the 31-year-old Adams. The Raiders also have quarterback issues of their own, which Wilson could alleviate," Vasquez wrote.
Now, make no mistake; this is not an insider reporting that the Raiders are interested in Wilson. However, the Steelers seem content to roll with Justin Fields — who beat the Broncos in Denver back in Week 2 — depsite Wilson being named the starting quarterback before the regular season started.
Alas, a calf injury derailed Pittsburgh's plans with Wilson, and Mike Tomlin has been reticent to make a quarterback change with his team sitting at 3-1 at the quarter pole. Meanwhile, the Raiders sit at 2-2 and have struggled to create offensive consistency with Gardner Minshew. Aiden O'Connell was thrown into the mix for a time, but Minshew has since regained the starting job.
Wilson is in his age-35 season, and Broncos Country knows all too well that his best days are well behind him, but as Pittsburgh deduced, he could still be a plausibly competitive starting quarterback in the NFL, despite his limitations. Plus, on the heels of flaming out in Seattle and Denver, he could be highly motivated, and the limits of such intangible influences are difficult to measure.
There's no question Wilson has been a big disappointment in Pittsburgh thus far, though. Even ESPN's Dan Graziano can't help but notice the let-down that Wilson has been when writing about the NFL's biggest disappointments through four weeks.
"It has to be Russell Wilson, right? He hasn't even played for the Steelers, and the way Justin Fields is coming along, he might not! Pittsburgh was hailed as shrewd for signing Wilson on a minimum contract, and sure, it was low risk. But it has also yielded no reward so far. I guess maybe Reddick with the Jets might be more disappointing, because he hasn't played for them either and cost more. But Wilson seemed to be the one who carried higher expectations. Now we must wonder whether his career is over," Graziano wrote.
The Takeaway
Don't be surprised if Wilson is traded before the deadline. Does he end up in Pittsburgh? Possibly, but it's far from a certainty.
This is strictly rumor-mill fodder. It's a situation to monitor as, outside of George Pickens, the Steelers are very limited at wide receiver, which is why they've been linked to various trade rumors surrounding pass-catchers over the past few years.
If Wilson were to return to the AFC West, it would make for one heck of a storyline. For now, though, he's still a Steeler and the Broncos are paying him north of $30 million to not play quarterback for the Orange and Blue.
Adams is almost sure to be dealt away, and one of these days, the Steelers will make due on a wide receiver trade rumor their fans are demanding. He could be a big help to Fields and Pickens, despite being on the wrong side of 30.
Adams missed last week's game and has been ruled out of the Raiders' tilt with the Broncos on Sunday. Hamstrings are fickle things, as is the value of a disgruntled player's health, which the Raiders are likely hoping to preserve.
