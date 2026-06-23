Ever since George Paton and Sean Payton joined forces in the Mile High City, the Denver Broncos have done well in the NFL draft. When the Broncos miss on a pick, they've been relatively quick to cut bait and move on rather than keep them around.

However, the Broncos have three recent draft picks who qualify as busts to some extent and are still with the team. While those three players have managed to stick around in Denver, their time could be coming to an end soon.

These former draft picks could be in their last months with the Broncos, and they seem increasingly likely to be handed their walking papers at the final roster cut-downs , barring an injury to them or another player at their position.

But it's not over until it's over; they may be draft busts at this very moment, but the Broncos are giving them one last training camp to show something, and some of them have created a little buzz this offseason. Let’s break it down.

Matt Henningsen | DL

Denver Broncos defensive end Matt Henningsen (91) returns to the field against the Las Vegas Raiders. | Max Siker / IMAGO / Newscom World

Even with Henningsen looking solid last week in minicamp , it's worth noting that he was going against fourth- and fifth-string offensive linemen. He has looked good in minicamp before, only to fall flat when training camp rolls around.

There is no question Henningsen has a chance to make the roster, as the Broncos tend to keep seven defensive linemen on their 53-man roster, with six of those spots set. Still, over the years, Henningsen has always seemed behind Jordan Jackson, who is also competing for that seventh spot.

Last year, Henningsen suffered an Achilles tear during training camp , but he was on the outside looking in before the injury. The Broncos placed him on injured reserve and gave him a one-year extension in March as one final lifeline. He has had flashes of solid play but has struggled to maintain a spot in the rotation, suggesting a lack of growth.

With Henningsen being a former sixth-round pick, the ‘bust’ label doesn't fit perfectly, and there's an argument that he has actually given the Broncos a good return on investment since arriving in 2022.

He also has a shot to stick with Denver on the practice squad if he doesn’t make the 53-man roster, but this is Year 4 for him, and it hasn’t all clicked yet. The flashes in minicamp are a good sign, but he'll need to do much more in training camp.

JL Skinner | S

Denver Broncos safety JL Skinner (34) reacts after a defensive stop the end the game with a win against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Skinner suffered an injury right before the NFL Combine the year he was set to be drafted, which caused him to fall into the later rounds instead of being a Day 2 pick. Even then, expectations were high for him, given his size and athletic skills, but as he enters his fourth season, he has failed to meet them.

Over the years, Skinner has seen the field sparingly on defense, and he has never truly looked like he belonged out there. He has, however, been a capable third-phase player, making his mark on the Broncos' special teams unit and carving out a role.

There is a chance Skinner could find himself on the outside looking in with Denver signing Tycen Anderson , who is a very similar player defensively and has been better on special teams. Not to mention the drafting of Miles Scott, who is a different style of player with athleticism, range, and ball skills, despite still learning the position.

There is no doubt that Skinner is at risk of being cut in late August.

Drew Sanders | LB

Denver Broncos linebacker Drew Sanders. | Getty Images

The final one, and the biggest and clearest bust still with the team, is Sanders, who has struggled to pick up the defensive playbook and has failed to stay healthy during his stint with Denver. He has also bounced around from inside to outside linebacker and has yet to find a place to fully fit in.

Multiple injuries have delayed Sanders's development on the field, but there is no excuse for the issues in learning the defense. His size limitations, including a lack of length, impact his ability to live on the edge, and he isn’t the athlete needed to overcome those issues.

The Broncos have moved Sanders back to outside linebacker , which seems like a last-ditch effort to get something out of their former third-round pick. It all seems doubtful, as the edge room is packed and all signs point to this being the last hurrah for Sanders in Denver, with the Broncos ready to move on.

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