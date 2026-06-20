6 Broncos Who Won't Be on the Roster by Week 1

The Denver Broncos have a championship-caliber roster. This team was inches from a Super Bowl berth, so it returned almost the entire 2025 roster, with only one or two exceptions.

So far, that is. The Broncos also added seven draft picks and a few undrafted rookies, and some of these additions are going to push incumbents off the roster, especially based on what we saw during the offseason training program.

Here are a handful of veterans unlikely to be on the roster by Week 1.

Tyler Badie | RB

The Jonah Coleman draft pick has rendered Badie expendable. Badie was used almost exclusively as a third-down back last season, even though RJ Harvey garnered most of those snaps.

What Badie showed was nothing to write home about. The Broncos wanted to upgrade the room, and Coleman hit the roster as NFL-ready as I've ever seen a running back out of the gates.

Coleman's third-down prowess in pass protection and as a receiver, combined with his between-the-tackles rushing chops, means bad things for Badie. There's a chance the Broncos keep Badie around, but Jaleel McLaughlin is one step higher on the running back totem pole at the moment.

Lucas Krull | TE

Denver Broncos tight end Lucas Krull yells at Buffalo Bills linebacker Joe Andreessen. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What does Krull do that sets him apart? He's a decently athletic receiver, I suppose, but he brings next to nothing to the table as a blocker. There's a reason the Broncos sought offseason upgrades.

Enter Justin Joly and Dallen Bentley via the draft. It's not looking good for Krull. Joly is poised to push the incumbent off the roster.

Lil'Jordan Humphrey | WR

Denver Broncos wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey (17) reacts during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This will be a tough decision for Sean Payton. Humphrey has long been a Payton guy, but aside from his blocking on the perimeter, he's not a difference-maker.

The Broncos' top five wideouts are set. The question is whether they'll carry six out of camp (unlikely), and if they do, Humphrey has been viewed as the logical favorite.

Then the Broncos signed UFL Offensive Player of the Year Hakeem Butler , a 6-foot-5, 242-pound wideout with 4.48 speed, and it's not looking nearly as good for Humphrey.

Jordan Jackson | DL

Denver Broncos defensive tackle Jordan Jackson (94) at the line of scrimmage in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Jackson made the roster in each of the past two seasons, but this time around, Matt Henningsen is poised to edge him out. Henningsen was injured last year at the final roster cut-downs, which gifted Jackson another season on the roster.

No gifts are likely to be so forthcoming this time around. Henningsen looked amazing in minicamp , and Jackson has yet to pop.

Levelle Bailey | LB

Denver Broncos linebacker Levelle Bailey (56) reacts to a defensive play during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Bailey made the roster out camp as an undrafted rookie in 2024, but then he lost out to Karene Reid the following year. Bailey just hasn't taken the steps forward the Broncos are looking for, while guys like Reid and Jordan Turner have.

Throw in the drafting of Red Murdock and the signing of Taurean York, and I fear this summer could be the end of the line for Bailey.

JL Skinner | S

Denver Broncos safety JL Skinner (34) reacts after a defensive stop the end the game with a win against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Skinner was a 2023 sixth-round pick, but as good as he's been on special teams, he's never been able to crack into the lineup on defense. And when the Broncos have turned to him for some actual safety snaps, he hasn't done enough to demand more of an opportunity.

This year, the Broncos brought in two safeties to push the bottom of the depth chart, Tycen Anderson via free agency and Miles Scott via the draft. This could be the end of the line for Skinner as a Bronco.

The way the roster is structured, the Broncos can only keep four safeties. Three of those spots are taken by Talanoa Hufanga, Brandon Jones, and Devon Key. The last spot comes down to Skinner, Anderson, and Scott.

If the Broncos hadn't spent a little money on Anderson, I'd be erring on Skinner to win the fourth spot over a rookie, but Anderson is legit. And the team has a vested interest in Anderson sticking around.

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