3 Keys to a Broncos Victory Over the 49ers

It hasn’t been the prettiest start for the Denver Broncos in 2026, but the fact is, they're 2-1.

That record came against three opponents expected to be playoff contenders this season.

Now comes another outing against an expected playoff contender — and in this game, the Broncos could be staring down an early Super Bowl favorite.

The San Francisco 49ers haven’t faced the toughest schedule to date , but they're doing what quality teams should be doing — that’s winning the games they are supposed to (and doing it decisively) and finding ways to beat quality teams.

The Los Angeles Rams may not have been prepared for the Week 1 showdown in Australia, but the 49ers executed on both sides of the ball. The 49ers dominated the Miami Dolphins, as one would expect a playoff contender to do against a rebuilding team, and they led 23-3 early in the third quarter against an Arizona Cardinals team that attempted an unsuccessful comeback.

This Week 4 matchup might be the toughest of the Broncos’ first six games , as it's on the road against a well-coached team that is playing at a high level. What will it take for Denver to prevail?

Let’s look at three keys to a Broncos victory over the 49ers and whether they can prove they are a threat to make a deep playoff run.

Don’t Take Brock Purdy Lightly

Brock Purdy looks to make a play. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bring up Purdy in a conversation, and few people assert him as an elite quarterback. The 2022 seventh-round pick (and Mr. Irrelevant that year) tends to be dismissed as a QB who only does well because of Kyle Shanahan’s system.

However, while Purdy does run Shanahan’s offense well, that doesn’t mean he’s a system quarterback. That’s especially true this season, as he’s off to what looks to be the best season of his five-year NFL career.

Purdy has nine touchdown passes in three games. If he keeps up that pace, he’ll finish with 51 touchdown passes, which would be an impressive number and one that would make him a legitimate choice for NFL MVP.

Purdy may not get respect from some because he isn’t a flashy passer, but he’s a smart player who understands the importance of making quick decisions. It does help that he has a lot of playmakers around him on offense, but he deserves credit for what he has done to improve as a QB.

It’s worth noting that Purdy has not been sacked this season. The Broncos' pass rush will be looking to end that run, but they will have to contend with a good offensive line and Purdy’s ability to get rid of the ball quickly.

If the Broncos want a chance to win this game, they must contain Purdy and not assume that he’s just a system QB.

All Hands on Deck on Defense

George Kittle runs with the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Purdy deserves all the credit in the world for his play, he is surrounded by a lot of talented playmakers on offense. Some of these playmakers are 30 years or older, but they've all shown they have plenty left in the tank.

Mike Evans joined the 49ers in free agency this past offseason, and he is still productive, with 12 receptions for 137 yards and two touchdowns thus far. Evans is dealing with a rib injury , though there’s a chance he’ll play on Sunday.

But even if Evans is out, the Broncos still have to contend with two notable names: Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle. McCaffrey is averaging 4.7 yards per carry through three games, with three rushing touchdowns. He also has 13 receptions, making him a threat as both a runner and a pass catcher.

Kittle already has three touchdowns this season, and the Broncos have had issues containing tight ends over the past couple of years. But they will have to find a way to limit Kittle’s impact, regardless of who they task with defending him.

The 49ers have a good No. 2 running back in Kaelon Black, who is averaging 4.3 yards per carry, and Deebo Samuel continues to show he can be a threat as a runner, receiver, and return man.

After the issues the Broncos had on pass defense against the Rams — in which neither Patrick Surtain II nor Riley Moss had their best game — the onus will be on the defensive backfield to show it can bounce back. But it will be against a number of quality playmakers.

Avoid Another Slow Start on Offense

Bo Nix looks to make a throw on the run. | Thurman James / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Although the Broncos are 2-1 to start the season, they've been fortunate that their inability to move the ball and score points in the first half hasn’t cost them in the last two games. The Broncos have scored just 10 first-half points and were shut out in the first half against the Rams last week.

Asking the Broncos' defense to continue to do the heavy lifting in the first half isn’t a recipe for success, especially when it comes against a top NFL offense like the 49ers'. While some first-half issues can be attributed to good defensive play by opponents, much of the blame belongs to the Broncos' offense and the players simply not executing.

Over three weeks, the 49ers have held opponents to 3.7 yards rushing per carry and 5.7 yards per pass play. While the 49ers are expected to be without edge rusher Nick Bosa this week, they have some capable players on defense, notably linebacker Fred Warner, who excels at getting to the ball and limiting offensive playmakers. Warner leads the Niners in tackles with 33 this season.

The Broncos offensive line, which was arguably the unit's biggest strength last year, hasn’t gotten off to a good start. In order for the Broncos to have a chance to finish more drives in the first half, the offensive line must be in sync to start, thus taking some pressure off Bo Nix, who needs to be more decisive and stop trying to force things that aren't there.

While the Cardinals scored 24 points in the second half of the Week 3 matchup with the 49ers, they were down 17-6 at halftime, and San Francisco scored on the opening drive of the second half. If the Broncos can’t manage at least 10 points in the first half, it will be harder to come back, particularly if the 49ers' offense gets off to a good start.

The Takeaway

The Rams game was a big test that the Broncos passed, though they didn’t make it easy on themselves. But the 49ers are arguably a bigger test, given that it's a road game and the strong start this opponent has had.

Between a quarterback playing at an MVP level, plenty of offensive playmakers, and a defense that may not be dominant but can still give a team fits, the Broncos have their work cut out for them. How they perform this week will say a lot about where this team is ultimately headed.

If the Broncos have a good first half on both sides of the ball and keep this one close, win or lose, it'll be a sign they could be a top threat. But another slow start is more likely than not to mean a 2-2 record and plenty of questions to be answered going into Week 5.

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