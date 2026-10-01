Broncos at 49ers: How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
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The Denver Broncos have dug their way out of an 0-1 start.
For the first time in the Sean Payton era, the Broncos are above .500 after the first three weeks, sitting at 2-1. Two furious second-half comebacks fueled the Broncos' positive September finish, and while Payton's teams have always been excellent in the month of October, it won't be easy this time around.
The Broncos face a tough October schedule, starting with a road trip to take on the San Francisco 49ers this week. The 49ers are 3-0 and have gotten out to a red-hot start offensively, while the Broncos have struggled to find consistency despite their plus-.500 record.
Despite being non-Conference opponents, the Broncos and 49ers know each other well. The ties are strong between these two organizations, and both are among the NFL's most storied franchises.
The last time the Broncos faced the 49ers in the regular season, Denver won at Mile High in 2022 with an odd 11-10 score. That was an ugly game bereft of any offensive fireworks, but this week's meeting could be wildly different in that respect.
This one is sure to be a good game. We'll be covering every single angle of Broncos-49ers leading up to kickoff, starting with all the info you'll need to watch the game, regardless of where you're located.
Week 4: Broncos at 49ers
- Date: October 4
- Time: 1:25 p.m. PDT
- Location: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA
Local TV Channel: CBS Channel 4
- Play-By-Play: Kevin Harlan
- Analyst: Trent Green
- Sideline: Melanie Collins
Stream Local: YouTubeTV & Paramount+
Streaming this game locally requires a subscription to either YouTubeTV or Paramount+.
National Stream: NFL+ (Subscription Required)
An NFL+ subscription gives you live streaming access to local and primetime games on mobile and tablets, along with NFL Network and live game audio. An NFL+ premium subscription also includes NFL RedZone, along with full replays of each game across devices.
Local Radio: KOA/850 AM | 94.1 FM
- Play-By-Play: Dave Logan
- Analyst: Rick Lewis
- Sideline: Susie Wargin
National Radio: Sports USA
- Play-by-Play: Larry Kahn
- Analyst: Ron Rivera
Broncos Uniform Combination
Denver will be in its Summit White jerseys with its primary Midnight Navy helmet featuring the modern Broncos logo. The Broncos have yet to announce what color pants and socks they'll wear against the 49ers, who'll be in their primary red jersey/gold pants uniform combination.
Key Matchups
Jaylen Waddle vs. Renardo Green
This receiver-cornerback matchup will be one to watch. The Broncos will be looking to get Waddle more involved in the offense, after he caught just two passes last week.
Ideally, Denver will want to try isolating Waddle on Green for the best possible coverage outcomes. Waddle is a little banged up, but he practiced in full to start this week.
Nik Bonitto vs. Trent Williams
In Zach Allen's opinion, Williams is the NFL's best left tackle, and Bonitto will be going against him primarily this week. If Bonitto can win a few of his one-on-ones against Williams, it'll open up all sorts of possibilities for the Broncos' defense.
The Broncos need a big Bonitto game to help slow down Brock Purdy and this 49ers offense.
Follow Us for In-Game Coverage & Live Updates
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube for in-game coverage and live updates. We'll have pre-game coverage on YouTube, in-game live-blogging here and in our Discord server, and we'll be reacting to the game at the final gun, with a simulcast on YouTube, X, and Facebook.
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Chad Jensen is the Publisher of Denver Broncos On SI, the Founder of Mile High Huddle, and creator of the popular Mile High Huddle Podcast. Chad has been on the Denver Broncos beat since 2012 and is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.Follow ChadNJensen