3 Roster Questions Broncos May Have Answered in Preseason Opener

One Denver Broncos preseason game is in the books , and we got our first look at players in a game situation. It was the first opportunity for those competing for depth and practice squad spots to show they belong there.

While not every question has been answered in that regard, we have a couple of instances in which it looks like a certain decision may be settled, based on how things went down in the preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

Here are three roster decisions the Broncos are almost certain to make now, given what happened in the preseason opener. These are decisions that, while not yet final, are likely to be made barring an injury.

1. Jarrett Stidham Will Be the Backup QB

Some speculated that the Broncos might prefer to go with Sam Ehlinger over Stidham as the primary backup QB, given that Stidham is due $6.5 million this season while Ehlinger is due just $2 million.

However, the first game of the preseason makes it clear that Stidham has a firm lead on the backup job behind Bo Nix. While one can argue that Stidham faced a lot of backups, he looked comfortable in running the offense and making good decisions.

Ehlinger was far more inconsistent with his play, even against a number of players who are fighting for roster spots. He didn't show enough to warrant that he should take the No. 2 job from Stidham.

Perhaps Ehlinger does enough to convince the Broncos to keep him on the 53-man roster as the No. 3 QB, but as for the primary backup job, the preseason opener made it clear that job is still Stidham's to lose.

2. Adam Prentice Will Make the 53-man Roster

Denver Broncos running back Adam Prentice (46) during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos have three running backs — J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey and Jonah Coleman — who have their roster spots all but locked up, so the question was who the Broncos might keep as the fourth running back or whether they'd go with a fullback instead.

Enter Prentice, who excelled with his play in Friday's preseason opener. He showed not only that he is a good blocker in the run game, but that he can be productive as a ball-carrier, too.

Now, Prentice is a vested veteran, so he wouldn't have to clear waivers first if he were to be cut after training camp. However, his play was so good in the preseason opener that the Broncos are not likely to let him go.

Given his play thus far, it won't surprise me if the Broncos keep Prentice not just to serve as the fullback, but as somebody who can take a few carries in the run game, too.

3. Lucas Krull Will Be Moving On

Denver Broncos tight end Lucas Krull (85) during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos have their top two tight ends set in Evan Engram and Adam Trautman, meaning there would be a competition for two other tight end spots. Of those tight ends, Krull is trending toward being the odd man out.

Justin Joty showed he still needs to improve in a few areas, but as a rookie, he'll get that opportunity to do so. The same holds true for Dallen Bentley, whose play against Atlanta showed the Broncos might want to keep him on the 53-man roster.

As for the practice squad, Caleb Lohrner may be missing time now, but he showed improvement during the summer and arguably has more upside than Krull. Nate Adkins didn't stand out Friday, but he has shown better blocking acumen than Krull during his time with the Broncos.

Even assuming the Broncos keep four tight ends on the active roster with two on the practice squad, it adds up to no room to keep Krull unless somebody gets injured. But if everyone stays healthy, don't be surprised if Krull is among the cuts when it's time to make final roster decisions.

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