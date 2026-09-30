What Broncos’ Snap Counts Revealed in Win Over Rams

Three weeks into the Denver Broncos' season, we're seeing the roles of certain players shift.

Some players we expected to have a much bigger role have made a minimal impact, while others have seen their snap share increase significantly. With the Broncos sitting at 2-1, fresh off that wild 30-26 win over the Los Angeles Rams , let's examine Week 3 snap counts to get a feel for which players are taking advantage of their opportunities.

Keep in mind that quarterback Bo Nix and the Broncos' entire starting-five offensive line played 100% of the snaps, staying on the field for all 67 plays, with offensive tackle Alex Palczewski receiving six snaps in the team's heavy personnel packages.

Running Backs

J.K. Dobbins runs against the Rams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

J.K. Dobbins: 33

RJ Harvey: 24

Tyler Badie: 12

Adam Prentice: 4

Dobbins led the way in snap share and touches, finishing with 49 rushing yards on 17 carries and one catch for four yards. Returning from injury, Harvey got some early usage, but a concussion scare took some of the wind out of his sails, though he did return after being evaluated by trainers and an independent doctor.

Harvey had six receptions for 41 yards and two carries for six yards. Badie made a difference on one passing play, catching a slant over the middle for a 12-yard gain in the clutch to move the chains. He also carried once for two yards.

Prentice received just four snaps and no touches, which calls into question the wisdom of cutting a player currently on the 53-man roster to make room for the veteran fullback. Prentice was elevated for the third time last week, which means the Broncos have to either sign him to the active roster or waive him .

If he passes through waivers unclaimed, Prentice could be re-signed to the practice squad with a fresh set of three game-day elevations.

Wide Receivers

Courtland Sutton celebrates a Pat Bryant touchdown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Courtland Sutton: 58

Pat Bryant: 49

Jaylen Waddle: 47

Troy Franklin: 12

Again, Sutton led the way in snap share, with Bryant and Waddle right behind him. Franklin saw the field for 12 snaps, finishing with one catch for 21 yards, which put him over the 1,000-yard career milestone.

For the first time this season, though, Sutton led the Broncos with 46 receiving yards on three catches. Bryant two receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown, while also catching a crucial two-point conversion and drawing a pass-interference penalty in the clutch, which saved an interception that would have ended the game in L.A.'s favor.

Waddle's best play of the game was a two-point-conversion catch, and one of the most impressive receptions and routes I've seen in a while. Beyond that, he only caught two passes for 10 yards, though he did take a jet sweep 14 yards to move the chains.

Tight Ends

Evan Engram looks to make a play. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Evan Engram: 40

Adam Trautman: 27

Nate Adkins: 23

Looky here! Engram leapfrogged Trautman as the top snap-getter at tight end. That's a reflection of the game flow, to be sure, but it also illustrates how much more the Broncos' coaches trust him to block on the field.

Alas, Engram was only targeted twice with zero receptions. He did, however, draw a key illegal-hands-to-the-face penalty that helped the Broncos score their final go-ahead touchdown.

Trautman did not touch the ball, though he did block on most of his snaps. Adkins caught one pass for eight yards, notching his second touchdown of the season.

Defensive Line

Zach Allen pressures Matthew Stafford. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zach Allen: 61

Malcolm Roach: 53

D.J. Jones: 38

Eyioma Uwazurike: 35

Jordan Jackson: 17

We saw a shift on the defensive line last week. As always, Allen led the way in snap share, but it was Jackson getting the dress over Sai'vion Jones in this one.

It's interesting to see that Allen and Roach have consistently led in snap share this season, with D.J. Jones and Uwazurike competing each week for the third-most. Jackson saw the field 17 times in his first game action of the season.

Allen finished with a sack and two tackles, along with a team-high seven pressures on Matthew Stafford. Uwazurike also notched a sack, while Roach finished second on the team with six pressures.

Outside Linebackers

Nik Bonitto celebrates a sack on Matthew Stafford. | Dustin Bradford / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Nik Bonitto: 58

Jonah Elliss: 53

Que Robinson: 35

Dondrea Tillman: 27

Week 3 saw Bonitto not only take back his place as the top snap-getter at outside linebacker, but he also broke the ice with his first sack of the season. Bonitto tallied five pressures, leading his group.

Elliss was right behind Bonitto, with 53 snaps, though he managed just two pressures, with Robinson out-earning Tillman in the rotation. Robinson had three pressures to Tillman's two.

Inside Linebackers

Alex Singleton attempts to tackle Terrance Ferguson while being blocked in the back. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alex Singleton: 86

Justin Strnad: 57

Jordan Turner: 1

Singleton was one of three defenders to see 100% of snaps, which amounted to a whopping 86 plays. He finished with eight tackles.

Strnad notched four tackles, but it was interesting to see Turner once again get on the field for a single defensive snap.

Cornerbacks

Pat Surtain II allows the back-shoulder catch to Davante Adams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patrick Surtain II: 86

Riley Moss: 86

Ja’Quan McMillian: 54

Jahdae Barron: 24

Like Singleton, Surtain and Moss never left the field on defense, though both had forgettable performances. Surtain was burned all night by Davante Adams , while Moss gave up a huge touchdown in coverage, took a poor angle on another Rams' score, and was called for a brutal pass-interference penalty.

McMillian struggled a bit in this one too, though he was far more consistent than Surtain or Moss. It was great to see Barron finally get more than a handful of snaps. Barron's 24 snaps stand as his season-high three games in, and he finished with a solo tackle, though he allowed all three of his targets in coverage to be completed for 22 yards.

Surtain was targeted an eye-popping 11 times, per Pro Football Focus, relinquishing six completions for 88 yards. Let's hope the Pro Bowler gets off the schneid next week against the San Francisco 49ers.

Safeties

Brandon Jones celebrates Talanoa Hufanga's game-sealing interception. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brandon Jones: 85

Talanoa Hufanga: 83

Devon Key: 7

For the first time this season, Jones saw more snaps than Hufanga. Perhaps Hufanga needed a breather after all that running he did on his 67-yard pick-six.

Hufanga was Denver's best defensive back in coverage, allowing zero of his four targets to be caught. He also picked off Stafford for a second time to end the game and clinch the win for the Broncos. Throw in his five tackles and a sack, and he was clearly the team's MVP .

Jones played very well, too, leading the team with 12 tackles, and allowing three of his five targets in coverage to be completed for just 17 yards. It was great to see Key garner some snaps on defense for the first time this season.

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