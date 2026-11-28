Aaron Rodgers tried to burn down the entire Pittsburgh Steelers organization on the Pat McAfee Show after being benched earlier this week, and the team used it as motivation to slaughter the Denver Broncos 27-5 at Acrisure Stadium on Black Friday.

What we just witnessed is an abomination. Sure, it was a bad-weather road game in a short week, but this was a game the Broncos needed to win to take advantage of Kansas City's Thanksgiving loss and pull ahead by a full game in the AFC West standings.

However, the 8-3 Broncos still have the tiebreaking lead over the Chiefs in the division. But Denver just got embarrassed by a team in total turmoil on national television.

And it wasn't even close. Pittsburgh had the upper hand, and Denver made too many mistakes to overcome.

What are the key takeaways from this Black Friday meltdown? Allow me to elucidate.

'Bad Weather Bo' Could Cause Playoff Woes

Bo Nix uncorks a pass. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I fully understand it was raining and windy in Pittsburgh, but this isn't the first time we’ve seen Bo Nix produce a clunker in poor weather. When inclement weather hits, his ability to play the quarterback position suffers.

See the Week 4 game against the New York Jets in Nix's rookie year, the Week 10 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football in Denver last season, and the season opener against the Chiefs this past September for direct examples.

Nix was bad in Pittsburgh, finishing 22-of-40 for 169 yards and a pair of interceptions, one of which was returned to the house for the first pick-six of his career. He also fumbled the ball in the first quarter, which was recovered by Pittsburgh in the end zone for a touchdown.

Steelers defense score the first TD of the game!



DENvsPIT on Prime Video

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/tUR7HwduHp — NFL (@NFL) November 27, 2026

Two of Nix's turnovers led to 14 Steeler points, which was more than enough to lose the game. Watching the game, you could see the wet ball flutter out of his hand, causing accuracy and placement issues that led to both of his interceptions and multiple incompletions.

Why Nix wasn't told to get a pair of gloves to help him grip the ball is beyond my comprehension. Gloves can be uncomfortable to wear for a quarterback, but they are literally designed to help hold the football better.

Even the great Peyton Manning swallowed his pride when the weather was bad, and he wore gloves for the last few years of his career because his grip strength faded following his neck surgery.

If Nix can't figure out how to play better in poor weather in an important November game, what's going to happen when it's all on the line in January and the snow is flying in Denver? Or when the Buffalo winds rise throughout Highmark Stadium?

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that it's likely to end poorly if the Broncos are thrust into a weather game in the playoffs. And that's a massive problem.

Sean Payton Got Outcoached by Patrick Graham... Again

Sean Payton looks on from Pittsburgh. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fans were very excited about the direction of the Broncos' run game after their great showing against the Raiders last week . Turns out, it was only great because the Raiders' run defense is that bad.

The Broncos couldn't run the ball to save their lives against the Steelers, which led to Payton calling over 40 passing plays in a torrential downpour. That feels like coaching malpractice, but Payton didn't have a choice; Denver had to try to throw the ball because Nix gifted the Steelers 14 points.

When Nix couldn't push the ball down the field with any regularity, Payton had to go to the only thing left on the play sheet. The screen game.

Graham was ready for it.

Denver’s screen offense was blown up all day. Graham had his player ready and keyed on it, and even when Payton timed them up perfectly, the Steelers shut it down.

This isn't the first time Graham has had Payton's number. Denver’s offense has had issues against Graham in the past when he was the Raiders' defensive coordinator. Don't let the record fool you; Denver didn't have a “good” offense against the Raiders when Graham was there.

It was a perfect storm in Pittsburgh — pun intended — for the Broncos to have a poor offensive showing, but Graham's game plan was incredible. Stop the run game, take away anything underneath, swarm to the screens, and make Nix beat you downfield in the pouring rain. And it was executed perfectly.

Explosive Plays Are Killing This Once-Elite Defense

Rico Dowdle outruns the Broncos' defense. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Make no mistake, Nix's turnovers cost Denver the game, but this defense gives up way too many explosive plays, and it's far from the “elite” unit it once was.

If you don't believe me, listen to defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Coming out of the bye, he lamented that his defense was allowing too many explosive plays.

On Friday, the Broncos relinquished multiple explosive plays, which almost always led to points for the Steelers.

First was the 58-yard catch-and-run by rookie wide receiver Germie Bernard, which set up a 22-yard DK Metcalf touchdown reception over Pat Surtain II three plays later.

Then came the 37-yard reception by Roman Wilson over Ja'Quan McMillian, setting up a 33-yard field goal.

Denver also gave up a 27-yard rush to Rico Dowdle, but was bailed out by Zach Allen stripping him of the ball on the very next play.

Even with a safety and that fumble recovery, the Broncos' defense wasn't good enough. And they haven't been for weeks.

Sure, the Broncos make critical plays in the clutch, but they give up too many explosive plays that set up scoring opportunities. We also saw it last week against the Raiders.

The Broncos' run defense has been atrocious for weeks, but nobody wants to call it out because they make huge plays when it matters the most. I'm going to break down why they're struggling against the run in this week's Film Room. Be on the lookout for that.

Bottom Line

This was an unacceptable performance for a team with sights on the top seed in the AFC playoff picture. The Broncos have to be better as the season winds down and the playoffs approach.

This loss snapped a six-game winning streak, kept the Chiefs in the hunt for the AFC West title, and exposed several flaws that could end all hopes for a Lombardi Trophy.

You win games in December and January by running the ball and stopping the run. Right now, Denver can't do either. The Broncos' offense isn't good enough to carry them, and their defense has its own flaws.

That sounds like a bad recipe in the playoffs.

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