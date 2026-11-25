The Pittsburgh Steelers made a shocking move at quarterback in the lead-up to Friday's game against the Denver Broncos.

In a brief statement released late Tuesday night, the Steelers announced that QB Aaron Rodgers has been benched and longtime backup Mason Rudolph will start the Week 12 contest at Acrisure Stadium.

"The Pittsburgh Steelers have named Mason Rudolph the starting quarterback for Friday’s game against the Denver Broncos. Aaron Rodgers will be inactive," the statement reads.

As of this writing, no reason has been given for Rodgers' benching, which may be related to his recent declining performance. Some have speculated this could be a precursor to Rodgers' release from Pittsburgh or even retirement from the NFL.

Already on record as playing his final season, Rodgers has completed 60.9% of his pass attempts across 10 starts, throwing for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions while leading the Steelers to a 6-4 record.

Rodgers, however, has looked every bit like a soon-to-be 43-year-old quarterback, completely immobile both inside and outside the pocket. He's taken 31 sacks thus far this year, including five amid last week's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nevertheless, Broncos head coach Sean Payton was anticipating another head-to-head against the future Canton-bound field general — something that occurred regularly during Payton's time in New Orleans.

"They kind of run together," Payton said Tuesday regarding his encounters with Rodgers. "He’s a first-ballot [Pro Football] Hall of Famer. He’s a first-ballot thrower. Just the arm angles, the rhythm, so many things that he’s exceptional at. It was Green Bay for a number of years. They kind of run together, like I said, but the ball comes out quick. He’s got a great throwing motion. There are just so many things that he’s accomplished in his career. Nothing but respect for his skill set and also his staying power. It’s not easy to do.”

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) prepares to throw a pass in the third quarter of the NFL Week 10 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. The Bengals improved to 7-2 on the season with a 38-18 win over the Steelers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What to Expect Now

For Pittsburgh, there's really nowhere to go but up for an offense that ranks 30th in total yards and 27th in scoring and passing yards per game. Rudolph's insertion could be a green flag for the team's primary pass-catchers, such as DK Metcalf, Roman Wilson, and Pat Freiermuth.

Rudolph, 31, is similar to Broncos backup QB Jarrett Stidham in that he provides a relatively safe floor, though not a particularly high ceiling. Across 38 career appearances, he's thrown for 4,927 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions. He has a career record of 9-9-1 in 19 starts.

Ultimately, Rudolph might not be a central focus of the gameplan in what could be a wet and windy affair in the Steel City. That honor would likely go to Steelers running back Jaylen Warren, who's set for a massive workload on Black Friday.

The Broncos — who executed their own controversial move, suspending RB J.K. Dobbins for the game — will be near full strength on the defensive side, with starting safety Brandon Jones likely to return following a two-week absence.

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