49ers' Biggest Strengths—and the Weaknesses Broncos Can Exploit

The San Francisco 49ers will be the best team the Denver Broncos have faced so far. That's saying something, considering the level of competition the Broncos have faced thus far.

The 49ers have an explosive offense and a defense that doesn't allow big plays, and they're quite good against the run and pass. However, the 49ers have played the Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, and a jet-lagged Los Angeles Rams team in Australia, so Denver will be the best team they've faced so far this season.

Both teams are working the tape to find the threats to prepare for and the biggest weaknesses to target. The 49ers are a great team, but I've identified the biggest threat they pose. I've also singled out their biggest vulnerability, just as the Broncos have.

Let's take a look.

49ers' Biggest Offensive Threat: Christian McCaffrey | RB

Christian McCaffrey runs with the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McCaffrey is a threat in every phase, and the Broncos haven't fared well against running backs through three games. The Broncos will need a clear, concise plan if they want to prevent McCaffrey from taking over the game and making life extremely difficult for their defense.

Much of the pressure will fall on the Broncos' linebackers and safeties, which is a concern given how Alex Singleton and Brandon Jones have played. Even so, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has to key in on McCaffrey to give his defense the best chance for success.

49ers' Offensive Weakness to Target: Colton McKivitz | RT

Colton McKivitz drops back to pass block. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 49ers don't really have an obvious weakness to attack on offense, but if I'm forced to call someone a weak link, it'd be McKivitz. He is actually having a good year so far, but he hasn't been overly challenged outside of the jet-lagged Rams defense.

This might be a game to use Nik Bonitto on the defensive left side of the line more frequently and match him up against McKivitz.

Jonah Elliss has a poor matchup against McKivitz, but Que Robinson is the one to watch. Robinson has outplayed Elliss so far this season, so it will be interesting to see whether the Broncos change the rotation at outside linebacker, given how these two have played.

49erd' Biggest Defensive Threat: Fred Warner | LB

Fred Warner looks on. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Warner is one of the 49ers' few defensive weapons, and his game has few weaknesses. As with McCaffrey, Denver needs to find a way to handle Warner and keep him from taking over the game for the 49ers' defense.

The problem is that the 49ers have a good defense that can still thrive without Warner being a major factor. They're disciplined, and the defense isn't overly complicated, making it easier for players to do their jobs and play fast.

Let's hope the Broncos have a plan for Warner.

49ers' Defensive Weakness to Target: Osa Odighizuwa | DL

Osa Odighizuwa lines up for the snap. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Odighizuwa is a fine player, but he is the 49ers' clear weak link on defense. He offers minimal pass-rush impact and looks like a liability against the run.

The 49ers' linebackers have largely covered Odighizuwa's issues, but Denver should be able to attack him in the run game for moderate success.

Left guard Ben Powers and right guard Quinn Meinerz should be able to handle Odighizuwa in both phases of the game. The 49ers don't have the best depth on their defensive line, so neutralizing Odighizuwa will go a long way toward limiting the unit's overall impact.

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