5 Bold Predictions for How Broncos Can Take Down Jaguars

The Denver Broncos must figure out how to rebound from their pitiful Week 1 performance, but they have to do so against a team that came into Mile High last season and beat them by double digits.

Beating the Jacksonville Jaguars won't be easy, even if the Broncos play at a high level, but on a short week, their litany of issues from the season opener likely won't be fully corrected by kickoff. This will be a tough matchup where any mistake could decide it.

To walk out with a win , the Broncos will need to shine in all three phases of the game. It's time to be bold, and if the Broncos can realize even three of these predictions, you'd have to love their chances of emerging victorious.

With that said, here are my five bold Broncos predictions for Week 2 against the Jaguars.

RJ Harvey (or Jonah Coleman) Picks up over 150 Yards From Scrimmage

RJ Harvey breaks of a run against the Jaguars. | Dustin Bradford / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Harvey is dealing with a hamstring injury and is officially questionable for this game. Hamstrings can often cost a player at least one game, depending on the severity.

If Harvey is able to go, his receiving ability out of the backfield will be crucial to moving the ball against this Jaguars defense. The Broncos had success doing so in Week 1 with Harvey, and they'll lean into it again.

If Harvey isn't able to go, that opens the door for Coleman, a capable blocker and receiver as well as a powerful runner. Even with J.K. Dobbins being involved atop the depth chart, and likely far more so than he was last week, Coleman is poised to show his value and be a difference-maker.

Broncos Allow Fewer Than Eight QB Pressures

Bo Nix (10) runs the offense against the Jaguars. | Dustin Bradford / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Denver allowed a 45% pressure rate against the Kansas City Chiefs last week, which was a massive regression for an offensive line that has been one of the NFL's best over the past two years. They take a lot of pride in doing well, and the five-man unit won't be happy or content with its performance and will strive to be better.

Of course, if the Broncos' starting five presses too much to be better, it could lead to mistakes. Ultimately, the offensive line bounces back, allowing fewer than eight pressures on Bo Nix against a tough Jaguars front.

Broncos Have a Missed Tackle Rate Under 10%

Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad celebrate a big play. | Hector Acevedo / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Denver had a 29.8% missed tackle rate against the Chiefs. This defense missed 28 tackles. For perspective, in the Broncos' infamous 70-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins, they had a 25% missed tackle rate — and that was a historically bad showing.

There is no excuse for the Broncos' tackling display last week, and if they have another performance like that in Week 2, concerns over this defense will reach critical mass. However, I predict this prideful unit will have taken an inward look and comes out swinging with a strong showing.

Broncos Notch Four Sacks & Three Takeaways

Malcolm Roach hits Trevor Lawrence. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As part of this defensive bounce-back, the Broncos get after Trevor Lawrence and force mistakes. The Broncos bring him down four times over the course of the game, with two also leading to fumbles that Denver recovers.

Also, after a batted pass at the line, the Broncos come away with an interception. They end the game with four sacks, including two strip-sacks, and an interception.

Broncos Return a Kickoff at Least 50 Yards

RJ Harvey carries the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marvin Mims Jr. is a great returner, and Harvey had some close calls for a big return last week, but both are dealing with injuries. Mims has been ruled out, but if Harvey plays, he could be in line for a big return.

If Harvey is a no-go, Coleman or Tyler Badie break away for a big return. The Broncos' kick return blockers do a great job of creating lanes for the returners to capitalize on.

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