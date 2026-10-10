5 Broncos Sleepers the Chargers May Not See Coming

The Denver Broncos face a unique challenge this week, going into SoFi Stadium to face a Los Angeles Chargers team that is yet to win a game this weason.

The Broncos cannot overlook this AFC West rival.

The Chargers have struggled and are badly banged up , but the Broncos are dealing with some major injuries of their own. Fortunately, the Broncos have several sleepers who could be flying under the radar entering this Week 5 matchup.

We've examined the two crucial matchups of this game, revealed our keys to victory , and rendered our predictions and picks for Broncos-Chargers . Now, let's talk about the Broncos' sleepers the Chargers may not see coming.

Troy Franklin | WR

Troy Franklin stiff-arms a Charger. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Pat Bryant on injured reserve, Denver will need to find a way to replace some of his explosiveness. Franklin is only a year removed from being this team's No. 2 receiver, having fallen to fifth on the depth chart.

But he is far more explosive than people realize.

The Broncos have used Franklin sparingly and in a specific role, and while Bo Nix hasn't always connected with him this season, the tandem will get the chance to make up for lost time this week. Given how beat-up the Chargers' secondary is, Franklin could have a big day if Sean Payton, as the new play-caller , can scheme the right matchups.

Nate Adkins | TE

Nate Adkins scores a touchdown in Week 3. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adkins has been the Broncos' best tight end thus far and has looked like a quality starter, despite being third on the depth chart.

Given how he has played and the Chargers' injuries at the second and third levels of their defense, Adkins could be a key piece in the Broncos' offense when it comes to moving the ball down the field. and even getting lost by coverage in the redzone.

Opponents tend to lose Adkins in coverage in the red zone. Don't be surprised if Payton schemes something up, and Nix looks Adkins's way for six on Sunday.

Jahdae Barron | CB

Jahdae Barron celebrates a play with Ja'Quan McMillian. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barron has been vaulted into the starting lineup with Patrick Surtain II out, which puts a lot of pressure on the second-year corner. The Chargers' wide receiver room isn't great, but it can give opposing corners fits.

Given Barron's limited size and experience, the Chargers could look to pick on him, but that's exactly why he's a sleeper impact player this week. If he struggles, the first-round bust label he's trying to shed may stick a while longer, but a good game could bury it as a trope.

Kris Abrams-Draine | CB

Kris Abrams-Draine runs with an interception against the Chargers. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Broncos will also be without Riley Moss, which will force them to play their No. 4 and No. 5 corners in the starting lineup.

Abrams-Draine has played well when called upon, but his size and lack of physicality could be a detriment against the Chargers' receiving corps.

Both reserve corners will be under a lot of pressure to fill in for one of the best boundary duos in the NFL. But Abrams-Draine has had success against L.A. before, notching the first interception of his career against Justin Herbert as a rookie in 2024.

Marvin Mims Jr. | WR/R

Marvin Mims Jr. returns a punt against L.A. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mims's fumble on a punt return ended up being the turning point for the San Francisco 49ers last week, and it's surely been eating at him. He'll be looking to bounce back, and he could make a massive impact in the return game.

The Broncos could also look to Mims to generate explosive plays on offense and to help fill the Bryant void. Explosives have been sorely lacking thus far, but with Payton back at the controls, he knows exactly how to dial things up for Mims.

Mims's effort and route-running issues haven't completely gone away in Year 4, so he will need to improve there, but his returner ability against the Chargers' struggling coverage unit opens the door for game-changing plays.

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