Broncos Can’t Afford to Lose These 2 Matchups vs. Chargers

The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers have been a divisional matchup that Sean Payton and Bo Nix have yet to figure out.

Even with Denver at 2-2, the 0-4 Chargers still have plenty of ways to pull off an upset. The Broncos have plenty of flaws that could have seen them also limp out to an 0-4 start. Thankfully, that's not the case, but it's another example of why L.A. can't be overlooked.

Not only do the Broncos have their fair share of issues, but recent injuries could exacerbate things, and the Chargers have the talent to attack those issues. Denver has to be ready to handle this week's key matchups , especially with the injuries they're dealing with.

Let's break down those matchups to watch in Broncos-Chargers.

RT Mike McGlinchey vs. OLBs Khalil Mack & Tuli Tuipulotu

Khalil Mack looks to penetrate. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

McGlinchey wasn't terrible against the San Francisco 49ers, but he wasn't good either. In the first three weeks of the season, he played a bench-worthy brand of football, and if Denver had a viable backup right tackle, maybe it would have happened.

Through four weeks, McGlinchey has been one of the worst tackles in the NFL.

On the flip side, the Chargers have received good showings from their two top edge rushers. Mack and Tuipulotu have combined for 28 pressures, 14 each, with three sacks for the former and one for the latter.

The Chargers also like to flip them around depending on the down and distance, which keeps tackles from getting into a rhythm against the same player.

Left tackle Garett Bolles has been good so far, and there is no reason to expect a drop-off, but Denver needs McGlinchey to step up opposite the All-Pro. If McGlinchey can't hold his own against these two pass rushers, it could make for a long day for Bo Nix and the Broncos' offense, given the quarterback's early struggles with pressure.

Broncos' Cornerbacks vs. Chargers' Receivers

Ladd McConkey catches a pass on Ja'Quan McMillian. | Jevon Moore / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

With Patrick Surtain II out and likely Riley Moss, too, the Broncos are left with Ja'Quan McMillian, Jahdae Barron, and Kris Abrams-Draine at cornerback. McMillian and Barron lack the ideal size and length, while Abrams-Draine is lighter than you want and not overly physical.

This creates serious concerns against the Chargers' receiving corps, which will look to exploit those limitations.

Quentin Johnston, Tre Harris, and Ladd McConkey have 53 combined targets through four games, with 32 catches, 500 yards, and a touchdown. McConkey is small but has taken McMillian to task before; Johnston is physical and tough to tackle at times, and Harris is long and fast, all of which could create issues for the Broncos' corners.

What could exacerbate the problem is tight end Oronde Gadsden II, given how the Chargers employ him. He can create issues for the Broncos' linebackers and force safety help, which would take away from their ability to shade help toward the boundary corners.

Vance Joseph has his work cut out for him in figuring out how to handle the Chargers' receivers with the cornerbacks at his disposal.

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