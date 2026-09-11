5 Broncos Sleepers Who Could Be Key to Beating Chiefs on MNF

NFL teams always look to their stars to step up and carry the load in any game, but they can’t always do it alone.

The Denver Broncos have a talented roster with plenty of stars, but many players will be key to winning this season, even if they don't get as much attention as some of the higher-profile players. With the Broncos taking to the road for a Monday Night Football tilt with the Kansas City Chiefs , it'll take an inspired, complementary performance to pull out the win.

Today, we're talking about five sleepers whose contributions could go a long way toward the Broncos beating Patrick Mahomes in his own house for the first time ever.

Luke Wattenberg | C

Luke Wattenberg gets ready to snap the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos' starting center didn’t play much in the preseason due to an injury, but he showed he can be a good player last year, with the potential to be great after he garnered his extension and before he got hurt.

Wattenberg will be vital for communication on the offensive line, as Chris Jones is on the other side, and he can line up anywhere, but it goes beyond the Chiefs' All-Pro defensive lineman.

The Chiefs have added some talent to their D-line, which should allow more creativity in their looks and how they use Jones. As the pivot on the Broncos' O-line, Wattenberg must be ready as the unit's key communicator.

Pat Bryant | WR

Pat Bryant and Bo Nix celebrate a touchdown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is going to be a lot of focus on Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton from the Chiefs' rebuilt secondary. That opens the door for Bryant to have a big game or even be a key decoy in the passing attack to draw attention away from Sutton or Waddle.

Bryant has a chance to be a great receiver in the NFL, and he showed flashes of that last year, but this game is a great opportunity for him to show that all the preseason and training camp hype around him was justified.

D.J. Jones | NT

D.J. Jones lines up next to Zach Allen. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos will look to take Kenneth Walker III out of the game , and Jones is their best run defender. Jones has had some rough games against the Chiefs, given how talented their offensive line has been, but their interior trio has taken some hits.

If the Broncos are going to force the ball into Mahomes's hands, they need to shut down the run game, and Jones is one of the keys to achieving that.

Eyioma Uwazurike | DL

Eyioma Uwazurike (96) reacts against the Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Uwazurike will be part of the Broncos' plan for the John Franklin-Myers vacancy on the defensive line, though Malcolm Roach is listed on the unofficial depth chart as the starter. Now, Franklin-Myers did a lot for the Broncos and his fair share of the dirty work to draw attention away from others, but the run game was his weak spot, while it's a strength of Uwazurike's.

Uwazurike will be integral to the Broncos' game plan to eliminate Walker as a threat and stop the Chiefs from controlling the ball and the clock with a strong run game.

JL Skinner | S

JL Skinner celebrates a win over the Eagles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is some uncertainty about Devon Key’s role on special teams, as he is the third safety and Denver has not used its third safety on special teams much since Sean Payton and Vance Joseph came to town.

Whatever the Broncos do with Key, we know Skinner is going to be one of the main gunners on special teams and help keep Nikko Remigio, the Chiefs' emerging returner, in check.

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