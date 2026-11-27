The Denver Broncos can’t take the Pittsburgh Steelers lightly , as both teams are pushing for a playoff spot.

Both teams also want to win this one to stay in their respective division races. It's a short week, and the 6-4 Steelers are at home, while the 8-2 Broncos are looking to maintain their perch atop the AFC West in an important conference game.

If Denver is to pull off the win on the road, these five sleepers will go a long way toward making it happen and winning their matchups .

Mike McGlinchey | RT

Mike McGlinchey looks on. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Look, going against TJ Watt is tough enough, but McGlinchey has to do it just a handful of days after facing Maxx Crosby. Those are two of the best edge rushers in the NFL, and facing them back-to-back is tough.

Denver has dealt with some terrible play from McGlinchey this season, but he is vital to the offense's success on the road against the Steelers' defense. McGlinchey played a solid game against the Las Vegas Raiders; now he has to follow that up against Watt and the Steelers.

Luke Wattenberg | C

Luke Wattenberg drops back to block. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Watt is the key defensive player, but the Steelers' defensive front is a good and deep unit. Wattenberg has had plenty of issues with his individual play, but the identification of rushers and looks has been bad as well.

Against the Steelers' defense, the Broncos need Wattenberg to be on point. He takes pride in his football IQ, but he hasn’t shown it often this season. It is critical this week.

Malcolm Roach | DL

Malcolm Roach celebrates a big play. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Steelers' offensive line has been a solid unit, and their run blocking has been critical to their offensive success. Jaylen Warren is a threat as a rusher and receiver, but the Broncos really need to limit his impact in the running game.

Roach has to step up in a big way against the run, and in a matchup that may not be his most favorable. If he can eat up space and blockers to help the linebackers and safeties coming downhill, that could be enough, but of course, making the big plays himself will always help.

Justin Strnad | LB

Justin Strnad exits the field victorious. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Steelers' receivers aren’t a great unit, they do have one of the best tight end groups in the NFL. They have the players to go big with 13 personnel (three-tight-end) sets and still be a serious threat against coverages.

Strnad is massively outmatched against the Steelers' tight ends, both in coverage and in the run game. Denver sent a message to Strnad at the trade deadline with a deal that fell through, and he has a chip on his shoulder; now's the time to prove he can handle his coverage responsibilities.

JL Skinner & Tycen Anderson | S

JL Skinner walks off the field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Steelers have a threatening return game with Kaden Wetjen, a rookie out of Iowa. He is a consistent returner but hasn’t busted off many long returns, though there have been multiple close calls.

Skinner and Anderson are the main gunners, so there will be a lot of pressure on them to limit Wetjen. However, Wetjen hasn’t been nearly as effective on punt returns as he has on kick returns, and kick returns are far more unit-based than gunners.

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