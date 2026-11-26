The 8-2 Denver Broncos have a legitimate shot at not only winning the AFC West title for the second straight season, but also the No. 1 seed in the conference again, too.

While the Broncos might be entering the easier part of their schedule, that doesn't mean they are facing pushovers. The Las Vegas Raiders were a challenge last week, and now the Broncos will take to the road to face a solid Pittsburgh Steelers team on Black Friday.

The Steelers are 6-4 for the season and are looking to make the playoffs again. And as much as a win would help the Broncos in their playoff hunt, the same could be said for the Steelers, who are currently the sixth seed and aren't yet out of the running for the AFC North title.

Even amid the PR upheaval in Pittsburgh this week, the Broncos will have to play a good game in all aspects — and they'll have to deal with inclement weather , with rain in the forecast that could potentially turn into sleet.

The weather will be a key factor in Friday's game, but it's not the only thing the Broncos need to worry about. Let's break down my three keys to a Broncos win on Friday.

Get Pressure on Mason Rudolph

Mason Rudolph uncorks a pass. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos entered the week expecting to face the 43-year-old Aaron Rodgers, a future Hall of Famer. His numbers looked fine on paper — 60.9 completion percentage, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions — but he's taken 31 sacks despite being pressured on just 20.3% of his dropbacks.

Rodgers doesn’t have the ability to extend plays as he did in his prime. Perhaps that’s one reason he was benched in favor of Rudolph , who is at least younger.

However, that may not be saying much, because Rudolph has taken 35 sacks in 38 career games (19 starts) while being pressured on 20.3 % of his dropbacks. He might be able to extend plays more than Rodgers at this point, but Rudolph still takes too many sacks.

The Broncos' defense needs to turn up the pressure and go after Rudolph whenever he drops back to pass. If the Broncos can do that, they'll either force him into a mistake or sack him.

The Broncos will need to have good coverage as well, because the Steelers' offensive line does a good job with pass blocking. If the Broncos' pass rushers can’t get to Rudolph, they need to keep him in the pocket rather than giving him a chance to extend the play.

Rudolph is a backup, but he’s shown he can make plays when the opportunity is there — and furthermore, he has quality playmakers around him that the Broncos must watch.

Contain Jaylen Warren and Pat Freiermuth

Jaylen Warren runs downfield. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Broncos fans know about DK Metcalf, a talented receiver who made headlines this past week after being ejected for poking Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean in the eye.

Metcalf is a good player, and he's not facing a suspension this week, but he's not necessarily the biggest worry for the Broncos. Patrick Surtain II will often draw him in coverage.

Metcalf is a threat, but he isn't having the same impact with the Steelers that he did with the Seattle Seahawks. However, Warren and Friermuth are different stories, particularly when it comes to the Broncos' weaknesses on defense.

Let's start with Warren, who has averaged 5.5 yards per carry this season, leading all NFL running backs in that stat. He's the guy who sets the table for the Steelers' offense, even if he hasn't produced many touchdowns (he has just two rushing scores this season).

But we've seen the Broncos have issues letting running backs make big plays, whether on the ground or in the passing game. Warren is a good receiver, as evidenced by his 32 receptions on 45 targets for 321 yards this season.

And then there's Friermuth, who doesn't enter the conversation when people talk about the best tight ends in the game, but he's proven he can get the job done. He leads the Steelers in receiving touchdowns with five and has caught 32 receptions on 43 targets.

Tight ends producing big numbers against the Broncos has become a theme. Friermuth is worth watching, as he could make a bigger difference for the Steelers than Metcalf, given the weaknesses of the Denver defense.

The Broncos can't ignore Pittsburgh's other weapons, but Warren and Friermuth have to top the list, particularly to limit the effectiveness of a good running back and a good tight end.

Broncos' Passing Game Must Thrive Despite the Weather

Bo Nix attempts a pass against the Steelers his rookie year. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The weather forecast for Friday in Pittsburgh may indicate the Broncos are better off running the football, but that plays to the strengths of the Steelers' defense.

The Steelers have given up just 840 yards rushing to opponents thus far, limiting opposing running backs to just 3.6 yards per carry, and ranking third in the NFL against the run.

While Jonah Coleman is coming off a strong outing — and you can't take that away from him — it did come against a Raiders defense that ranks low against the run. The Steelers aren't soft up front, so Coleman can't be expected to put the offense on his shoulders.

That means Bo Nix has to come through — and it means his receivers need to do their jobs too. Nix had a good game against the Raiders, but it might have looked better had it not been for a number of accurate passes being dropped.

The Broncos do have to be mindful of the Steelers' pass rush, which features TJ Watt (7.5 sacks) and Alex Highsmith (5.5 sacks, though Highsmith is dealing with an ankle injury ), but if the pass protection holds up and Nix stands tall in the pocket, he has a chance to exploit this secondary.

The Steelers have given up 2,303 yards to opposing quarterbacks this season and 6.1 yards per passing attempt, and they rank 24th against the pass. They do have seven interceptions, but teams must execute well in the passing game to prevail against Pittsburgh.

While one shouldn't expect Nix to have 300 yards passing or any receiver to eclipse the century mark, given the weather forecast, they need to produce to take the load off Coleman and whoever spells him for some carries — possibly Tyler Badie, who is designated to return from injured reserve as J.K. Dobbins serves a one-game suspension imposed by Sean Payton.

Coleman deserves praise for his breakout performance against the Raiders , but he has a tougher task ahead. The Broncos need the passing game to come through to help him out.

The Takeaway

The Broncos' second-half schedule might be easier than the first half of this season, but the Steelers won't be an easy team to beat. They have good playmakers on offense, despite the quarterback change, and a quality defense, so the Broncos will have their work cut out for them.

It may not be the most ideal weather conditions, but the Broncos will have to deal with it the best they can, work for every score they get, and be consistent on defense.

A win would do a lot to help the Broncos' playoff standing — especially with the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs going at it on Thanksgiving. However, the Broncos have to remember they're facing an opponent that would be in the tournament if the playoffs started today.

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