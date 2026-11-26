The Denver Broncos released their final injury report on Wednesday , with only two days of practice on this short-week turnaround due to their travel itinerary back east to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Black Friday.

The Steelers didn't have to travel, so they practiced on Thursday before issuing the game statuses for their injured players. The one Steeler we've been watching all week is outside linebacker Alex Highsmith, who's dealing with an ankle.

The Steelers ruled Highsmith out of Friday's game against the Broncos. TJ Watt is the feared edge defender in Pittsburgh, but Highsmith is no slouch, sitting with 5.5 sacks this season, which is more than any of the Broncos' three players tied for the team lead (five sacks).

Highsmith is the Jonathon Cooper to the Nik Bonitto that is Watt, if that makes sense. Not having to worry about Highsmith is a bit of a break for the Broncos, which could allow them to focus a bit more on Watt, who has 7.5 sacks this season.

A Steelers Weapon Returns

Michael Pittman Jr. runs after the catch. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Steelers also activated wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. from injured reserve, giving new starting quarterback Mason Rudolph another formidable weapon in the passing game. Combined with DK Metcalf, who is playing in this game after the NFL opted not to suspend him for the spitting incident that occurred last week, Pittman's return puts Denver's secondary on high alert.

However, we know who Rudolph is at this stage in his career. He's been in the league almost a decade, with 19 starts under his belt.

If the Broncos sell out to stop Jaylen Warren and Pittsburgh's ground attack, which won't be easy, especially given Denver's issues against the run this year, it could put the onus on Rudolph to stand and deliver from the pocket. With the inside/outside pressure the Broncos can generate with down linemen Zach Allen and Malcolm Roach and Bonitto and Cooper, the opportunity to force Rudolph into some bad decisions will be rife.

Still, Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss have to strap on their helmets for this one. Metcalf can be a handful on his own, and adding Pittman to the mix — and we haven't even talked about tight end Pat Freiermuth — makes the Steelers more dangerous as an offense.

The Takeaway

Again, though, it all starts with stopping Warren and the run. That's been a struggle for Denver this season, and Warren's 5.5 yards-per-carry average won't make it easy on them to suddenly find a spine.

With the weather expected to be rainy, windy, and in the low 40s , both teams will look to impose their will on the ground. It'll be a Jonah Coleman day for the Broncos , but the blocking up front will have to be on par with last week's impressive effort, given that Pittsburgh ranks third against the run.

On offense, the Broncos will contend with a combination of Nick Herbig and Jack Sawyer in place of Highsmith. The Broncos have pass protected well this season, but it's going to be bad weather in a hostile, loud environment, so everyone's head will have to be on a swivel.

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