The Denver Broncos are on a short-week turnaround as they prepare to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in their house on Black Friday.

It's another trip to the East Coast, where the Broncos have historically struggled, but that was before Sean Payton came to Denver. There's been a lot of talk about how the Broncos got to 8-2, but the same is true of the 6-4 Steelers, a team with plenty of issues that has somehow managed to win.

The Steelers benched quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday, then released him, and head coach Mike McCarthy is under fire, but don't let that fool you; it's still going to be a tough game. Going into Pittsburgh is never easy, but winning these key matchups would go a long way toward the Broncos getting to 9-2 and beating one of the two plus-.500 opponents remaining on their schedule.

Let's break down the matchups.

Broncos' Interior O-Line vs. Steelers Interior D-Line

Matt Peart comes off the snap. | Derel Regemsburger / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Throughout the season, the Broncos' interior offensive line has had issues. Center Luke Wattenberg has been among the worst centers, left guard Ben Powers has played poorly enough to be replaced by Matt Peart, and even right guard Quinn Meinerz hasn't been the powerhouse blocker he usually is.

These issues led Payton to voice his dissatisfaction with the blocking up front during the bye, which prompted the aforementioned change at left guard, with Peart starting in place of Powers. Against the Steelers, though, this interior O-line is about to face a much bigger test.

The Steelers' defensive strength over the years has been their front seven, particularly their depth and consistency along the interior defensive line. Cameron Heyward leads the D-line, but Keeanu Benton, Derrick Harmon, and Yahya Black are all good players who can give the Broncos' interior blockers plenty of issues.

The Steelers are great against the run, with plenty of ability to generate pressure against any ground attack. Pittsburgh is currently the NFL's third-ranked rushing defense, and its 30 sacks rank sixth.

Heyward leads the group with 27 pressures, with the other three combining for 32, but Harmon has only played in six games this season. With the Broncos' interior issues, they have to be wary of this unit, especially in the running game, where they've struggled the most.

The Broncos can’t let the Steelers' defensive line control the trenches; otherwise, it could lead to a long day for Bo Nix and company, including Jonah Coleman, the AFC's reigning Offensive Player of the Week .

Broncos NT D.J. Jones vs. Steelers C Zach Frazier

D.J. Jones lines up pre-snap. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Flipping to the other side of the ball, it's another trench battle. The Steelers' offense goes through its ground game, and Frazier is a key part of the run blocking.

Frazier is technically sound on combo blocks, double teams, and climbing, so opponents have to account for him in the run game just to slow down the Steelers' rushing attack. That puts a lot of pressure on Jones, the Broncos' key run defender.

Jones is a solid run defender and a great one when he can force one-on-one blocks, but he struggles against double teams. He lacks the mass and length to hold up at the point of attack against double teams.

That means Jones must beat Frazier one-on-one and try to hold up against Pittsburgh's double teams. When Jones draws a double team, he just has to hold up long enough to keep those two blockers engaged, particularly Frazier, to prevent them from pulling off to the second level.

If Jones can hold the double teams, it'll give the Broncos another open man, running free to stop the run. This is one of the rare matchups where it's about a player doing his job in order to free up a teammate, rather than making a direct impact on the ball.

But if Jones can’t hold up against Frazier, individually and in a double team, it will likely allow Pittsburgh to control the trenches, which would be costly, given how badly the Broncos have struggled against the run at times, ranking 22nd in the NFL.

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