5 Dream Trades That Could Transform the Broncos

NFL trade rumors usually don't heat up for another couple of weeks when we draw closer to the trade deadline on November 10.

And yet, this week alone, we've seen Philadelphia Eagles center offensive lineman Cam Jurgens traded and possibly Arizona Cardinals wideout Marvin Harrison Jr . Teams seem a bit more ready to get something done sooner rather than later if it means solving a roster problem.

Those selling might be more willing to admit they aren't quite ready to compete for a Super Bowl and need draft capital to get where they want to be. However, the Denver Broncos still have solid Super Bowl ambitions, so could they be in the market to make a big splash before the deadline — that one player to help them get over the hump?

The Broncos worked the phones ahead of last year's trade deadline and tried to make a deal with the Miami Dolphins for Jaylen Waddle. It didn't happen before the deadline, but the Broncos got their man in the offseason. Waddle is the most recent example of the Broncos' pre-deadline trade maneuvers.

If the Broncos really want to go big and find that one missing piece for the now and the future, there could be some opportunities to do just that, depending on whether they're willing to pay for the privilege.

Today, I'm breaking down five dream trade targets that would put the Broncos on much more solid Super Bowl footing. Keep in mind that these are dream trade scenarios. The likelihood of them happening is very low, so let's have some fun.

Jeffery Simmons | DT | Tennessee Titans

Jeffery Simmons chops it up with Qunn Meinerz. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I can't think of a better player to add to this roster and really strike fear into the rest of the league than Simmons. Pairing Simmons with Zach Allen on the Broncos' interior, with Nik Bonitto and this edge-rushing group, would give this team the most feared defensive front in the NFL.

On top of his ability to get after the quarterback, Simmons is also an excellent run defender. He won’t fix all of Denver's problems on defense, but adding maybe the best interior defensive lineman in football would put the league on notice.

Simmons's contract is one of the biggest hurdles to making this a reality. The Titans just signed him to an extension, and they'd take on a big dead-money hit to trade him so soon. On top of that, the Titans would likely ask for something similar to Myles Garrett-type compensation.

That might not be in the Broncos' best interest for winning now and in the future.

Zack Baun | LB | Philadelphia Eagles

Zack Baun eyes the opponent. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Broncos Country has been pounding the table for a top-tier linebacker for years. The Broncos have made some attempts through the draft and free agency, but they either saw their target get drafted before their pick, or they got priced out of what they were willing to spend.

Maybe the Broncos' best option for an upgrade is through a trade. The Eagles seem willing to listen to trade inquiries right now. They're not fully committing to a rebuild yet, but if they lose another couple of games between now and November 10, I could see the Eagles taking more calls.

Sean Payton is very familiar with Baun, having drafted him in the third round back in 2020 with the New Orleans Saints. Baun didn’t have his breakout years under Payton, but I could see the Broncos head coach wanting to make up for lost time.

Baun has been a huge surprise for the Eagles and a big part of why they have been able to field a top-tier defense in recent years. He's 30 years old, but he doesn’t have a lot of wear and tear like so many linebackers of his age do.

Baun would also fit well into the Vane Joseph system as an aggressive downhill attacker who can also drop back into coverage. Baun might be the most realistic player to become a Bronco on this list, and I doubt it would cost an arm and a leg to get it done.

Perhaps an early Day 3 pick would close the deal.

Saquon Barkley | RB | Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley runs with the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, the Eagles seem like sellers at this time, and I could see Barkley added to the list of trade bait. He's heading into the back-nine of his career, which could mean the Eagles don't view him as part of their future plan.

Barkley is still playing at a very high level, averaging 5.5 yards per carry despite a shaky Eagles offensive line.

The Broncos' offensive struggles this season have been blamed on Davis Webb, but the poor execution is the biggest culprit. Running back is one position where an upgrade would do wonders for how everything else functions.

J.K. Dobbins doesn’t look healthy, RJ Harvey is more of a receiving option, and Jonah Coleman is on injured reserve until Week 7 at the soonest. Adding Barkley to this room would give the Broncos a back who can make something from nothing and force teams to respect the run game asa threat.

This is another situation where I don't think the trade would be too costly. With Barkley being 29 years old, I would guess a late Day 2/early Day 3 pick might be able to get a deal done.

Daron Payne | DT | Washington Commanders

Daron Payne celebrates a big play. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Payne coming to Denver would probably not get people too excited. He had one great season a few years back and has been mostly average otherwise.

However, Payne would give the Broncos a very good run defender who could be added to the interior rotation. He can be streaky as a pass rusher, but there is no denying he is a force in the middle of a defense and does well holding his ground and locating the ball carrier.

Payne getting traded could also be a very realistic option. The Commanders are not looking great so far this season and he has an expiring contract.

Once again, the compensation would be overly pricey to acquire Payne — if the Broncos were of a mind to call Washington. He has a sizable cap hit, though, if he were to be traded, meaning the Broncos would likely want to rework his contract before making any kind of deal for him.

Trey McBride | TE | Arizona Cardinals

Trey McBride catches a pass. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McBride might be the least likely trade of the five listed here. But the Broncos need some help on offense, and landing arguably the best tight end in football could elevate this offense.

McBride is one of the NFL's biggest matchup nightmares regardless of position. Throw in how he would instantly become a safety valve for Bo Nix and a weapon he could grow with over the next several years, and it's clear why McBride fits the dream scenario.

There would be hurdles to making such a trade possible. McBride just recently got paid, making it very difficult for Arizona to clear his contract.

Another big hurdle would be the compensation required to pry McBride off Arizona's hands. The tight end position is not usually considered high value, but he's such a game-changing player, I can't imagine he'd go for anything less than a first-round pick.

Are the Broncos willing to give up such premium draft capital for a non-premium position? The answer is likely no, but pairing McBride with Nix for the next several years would be a dream scenario.

The Takeaway

The likelihood of any of these deals getting done is, again, very slim. Payton has never traded anything higher than a fourth-round pick at the deadline, and Broncos GM George Paton seems to be more inclined toward a seller's posture than a buyer's.

That said, the Broncos would be wise to make a move of some type ahead of the deadline. Maybe not Simmons, Barkley, or McBride big, but the Broncos have several positions that could use an in-season talent infusion.

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