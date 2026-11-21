The Denver Broncos' bye came and went without them extending a player, as they'd done at the bye in each of the previous two seasons.

The NFL trade deadline landing in the middle of the Broncos' bye this year may have had a little something to do with that, especially given the Daiyan Henley trade that fell through with the Los Angeles Chargers and the fallout that followed .

As the Broncos began preparing to host the Las Vegas Raiders this week, they reached out to cornerback Riley Moss and agreed to a four-year, $67 million extension on Thursday. There are other extension candidates Broncos GM George Paton could still be considering, including wide receiver/returner Marvin Mims Jr.

However, Mims told The Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson that he told his agent he didn't want to hear from him during the bye unless it was a serious offer from the Broncos.

“I told my agent I didn’t want to talk about it unless it was serious,’’ Mims told Tomasson .

Mims Wants to Stay

Mims didn't hear from his agent, so if the Broncos reached out to his representative, we can only assume it wasn't serious. Moss revealed at the podium on Thursday, after the news of his extension broke, that his agent's conversations with the Broncos began on Tuesday of this week. So it can happen fast, if the team makes contact.

In his conversation with Tomasson, Mims also expressed his desire to stay in Denver beyond 2026 to continue contributing to the winning culture he's helped establish since arriving as a second-round draft pick four years ago.

“I like it here. It feels like home," Mims told Tomasson. "I feel like we’ve been able to build a culture with the guys here. … Not everyone’s going to be able to stay. It’s really on (the Broncos) who they want to keep on. … It’d be nice to continue to keep growing with this group but you never know what the future has in store.”

The Difference Between Moss & Mims

Marvin Mims Jr. runs with the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unlike Moss, Mims has been twice decorated with accolades as a punt returner, earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in each of his first two seasons. Von Miller has been the only other Bronco to pull that off in his first two years in team history.

However, when a team extends a player, it's not about rewarding them for past production; it's about paying them for what is expected in the future. And Moss has been significantly more productive at his post as a cornerback this season than Mims has as a receiver or as a returner.

Mims has just 10 receptions for 92 yards thus far and has yet to score. As a returner, his 10.7 yards-per-attempt as a punt returner is a career-low. His previous low as a punt returner was 15.6 yards per return in 2025.

The year prior, Mims averaged 15.7 yards per punt return and 27.7 yards per kick return, earning first-team All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl selection. He's only returned eight kick-offs this season so far, and his 25.8 yards-per-return average is also a career low.

All the markers for Mims are pointing in the opposite direction, which is no doubt a big reason why he remains un-extended. It didn't help that a training camp injury cost him weeks of availability, and just when he was healthy, he suffered a foot injury in his return to the field in the Broncos' preseason finale.

That foot injury affected Mims initially, when the regular-season got underway, and then a concussion also cost him two games. No injury can ever be considered timely, but it was certainly inconvenient for Mims in his bid to earn an extension in a contract year.

In Mims's defense, the Broncos' offense hasn't exactly been lighting it up. The Broncos gave up a first- and third-round draft pick to acquire wideout Jaylen Waddle in the offense, and while he leads the team in receiving, he only has 337 yards and two touchdowns on 30 receptions.

Even Courtland Sutton is having a career-worst season, with just 25 receptions for 266 yards and two touchdowns. No receiver in Denver is really eating well, mainly due to Bo Nix's slow start this season in his return from a broken ankle and the toughest schedule in the NFL when it comes to opposing defenses.

Not 'Just a Me Thing'

Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton celebrate a touchdown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per Tomasson, Mims said his low receiving production isn't "just a me thing," pointing to how disappointing the season has been for Waddle and everyone else. Mims called it a "letdown," and he's not wrong.

But factoring in just how tough the Broncos' level of competition was through the first half of the season, as disappointing as the offense has been, the struggles are at least understandable.

The key has been Denver's ability to win so many games against these quality opponents, even if it hasn't often looked all that impressive offensively. The Broncos are 7-2, and while that's the most important thing, I'm not sure that it really serves Mims in his quest for a second contract.

The Broncos know that it's been rough for all of their receivers this season. That's why, even if the team is open to extending Mims, it might wait a while yet to see if the offense can come alive down the stretch, now that the Broncos' schedule is finally opening up. But Mims could help accelerate that possibility by at least improving his return numbers.

Nix seems to have climbed out of his early-season slump, beginning in Week 7. His last three games have been good, and he's looked more like the quarterback he was down the stretch and in the playoffs last season, but the Broncos' offense is still yet to really take off.

With the benefit of the bye, perhaps we start to see signs of that this week against the Raiders. And with Moss getting paid, maybe it reenergizes Mims to go out there and show the Broncos that he's capable of producing at a much higher level on offense and special teams.

Other extension candidates the Broncos could consider this season are nickel cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian and safety Brandon Jones. Getting Moss inked during a game week is more evidence that Paton is willing to do business whenever, so long as he's ready to talk.

The Takeaway

Time will tell whether the 24-year-old Mims ends up hearing from the Broncos. As the first draft pick of the Sean Payton era, Mims has been a big part of the Broncos' turnaround, and he's been decorated as a pro.

Because of that, I'd be shocked if the Broncos aren't keeping Mims in mind for a possible extension, but he's going to have to give them more than he has through the first half of the season.

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