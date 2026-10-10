Cardinals Trade Marvin Harrison Jr. to Mystery Team

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals surprisingly made good on trade rumors Saturday morning in the most unexpected way.

The Cardinals are trading Marvin Harrison Jr., according to several reports. In one of the oddest developments in quite some time, no team has been reported initially on the receiving end of Arizona's former first-round pick.

Okay here’s the deal: Marvin Harrison Jr. is expected to be traded. You know that by now.



He’s inactive for Sunday’s game and the teams involved would “prefer the trade destination is NOT announced” until both team’s play this weekend, according to multiple sources. https://t.co/kNbVGVdHMM pic.twitter.com/E28AHpeDrz — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 10, 2026

Colts insider Mike Chappell says it's not the Indianapolis Colts. Adam Schefter says the Houston Texans have potentially been in the mix. Mike Florio is reporting the Texans have engaged and are the "likely" team to land Harrison.

Trade rumors have run rampant over Harrison after a sluggish start to 2026. In his third NFL season, Harrison's been an eye-opening bystander in Arizona's offense under first-year head coach Mike LaFleur.

"Truthfully, I pay it no mind," Harrison told reporters on trade rumors this very week. "I'm only focused on Detroit, helping the Cardinals win football games at the moment. So whatever rumors you're talking about, I don't pay it no mind."

Just this week, Harrison reportedly hired an agent after spending his first two years without representation — signaling to some that a deal may be in the works ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

Harrison, the former No. 4 overall pick, had a roller coaster start to his NFL career. Production never matched expectations after dominating at Ohio State and hailing from a father who is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Through four weeks, Harrison has just five receptions for 85 yards and one touchdown.

“I think this time of year, and really all throughout the year, there’s a lot of talk. There’s a lot of stuff that’s written out there. I think really in the end, like, Marv is a big part of what we’re doing,” Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort just told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke on Friday (h/t Tyler Drake).

“He’s focused 100% on trying to get better, helping our team creating explosive plays, putting points on the board. And so, with respect to all the stuff that’s written out there, we’re excited to move forward and really not pay any credence to any of that.”

Harrison's lack of involvement in the Cardinals' offense was surprising given his stature and generational tag emerging out of the draft. However, Arizona touts star tight end Trey McBride with the recently paid Michael Wilson as their clear top two receiving weapons.

The Cardinals also had Harrison's fifth-year option on their 2027 offseason slate.

LaFleur, asked many times about Harrison's role, downplayed any credence to a potential move.

"Marv seems like Marv to me. I'm not going to sit here and act like I don't know the narrative going on. I mean, this is the league, and naturally stuff gets across my desk," said LaFleur earlier in the year.

"But in between those walls, Marv is Marv. He's attacking it every single day like he always does, just like his teammates do. I appreciate the way he goes about his business."

What an odd end to Harrison's time.