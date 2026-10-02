5 Under-the-Radar Broncos Who Could Swing the 49ers Game

The Denver Broncos are facing yet another tough test — this time on the road — as they take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4.

The 49ers have been historically excellent on both sides of the ball through three weeks and present one of the most explosive threats, which Denver has struggled against. The Broncos will need to come out firing on all cylinders.

Five Broncos are flying under the radar entering Week 4, and could make a big impact in Santa Clara if they can step up against the 49ers. Let's examine.

Pat Bryant | WR

Pat Bryant catches a touchdown pass. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Courtland Sutton and Jaylen Waddle take most of the attention, Bryant has become a reliable target for Bo Nix. But Bryant's blocking hasn't been great, even beyond the penalties called against him.

Denver needs Bryant to generate explosive plays and be reliable.

But he also needs to recover and do better as a blocker on the perimeter.

Ben Powers | LG

Ben Powers celebrates with Marvin Mims Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Powers hasn't been the worst player on the Broncos' offensive line, but he hasn't been the best either. He's had some good plays as a run blocker, but his pass protection has been questionable.

Depending on his matchup, Powers could be poised for a big day as a run blocker, or in for a tough ride as a pass blocker. If he can end the game closer to good than bad, it'll translate to a productive day for the Broncos' offense.

Justin Strnad | LB

Justin Strnad closes on the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey are the 49ers' two biggest threats, and Strnad is the primary player responsible for them, with Alex Singleton and a safety helping out, depending on the play calls.

Strnad is coming off a great game, but he can't cover both Kittle and McCaffrey at once. If Strnad can shut down whichever one he's on, it can make things a little easier for the Broncos' defense.

Jonah Elliss | OLB

Jonah Elliss gets ready to rush. | Rich von Biberstein / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Elliss has been solid, but he hasn't been good enough, as opposing teams have had a lot of success attacking him in the run game, as a pass rusher, and even when he drops into coverage.

Elliss knows his play hasn't met expectations, and this game will be an ideal opportunity for him to show he can be a reliable defensive threat.

Jeremy Crawshaw | P

Jeremy Crawshaw boots one against the Jets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 49ers are an explosive team, and field position will likely be a determining factor, just as it was last week against the Los Angeles Rams. Crawshaw will be critical in Denver winning the field-position battle, which can help put points on the board.

Whichever player ends up as the Broncos' punt returner will also be key in the same respect. Marvin Mims Jr. is trending toward playing this week , but whether it's him or perhaps Kolbe Katsis again , the Broncos' return game could be a difference-maker in this one.

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