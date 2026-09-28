Broncos Player Grades Are In: Who Shined, Who Didn't in SNF Win vs. Rams

One thing that can be said about many Denver Broncos games since the start of the 2025 season that can certainly be applied to Week 3's game vs. the LA Rams: it was a tale of two halves.

In the first, the Broncos didn't show up, while the Rams seemed poised to coast to a big win, going up 16-0 before the half. However, the Broncos put up 30 points to the Rams’ 10 in the second, which was enough to give the Broncos the edge, and a 2-1 record on the year.

It was a contest filled with dramatically different showings between both halves, but the grades don't fully reflect that difference. For the most part, the Broncos players graded out over 50, their starting grade, with a few under it.

So with that all out of the way, let's get into the player grades:

Offensive MVP: Nate Adkins | TE | Grade: 74.9

Sep 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Nate Adkins (45) runs to score a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adkins was the best tight end on the Broncos' roster in 2025, which isn't saying much, but he has carried on as the best tight end through three games.



He does a great job as a blocker and keeps showing up when needed as a receiver. Against the Rams, Adkins looked like a legit starting caliber tight end in the NFL.

Defensive MVP: Talanoa Hufanga | S | Grade: 83.7

Sep 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga (9) intercepts the ball against Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What a game it was for the Broncos' veteran safety: a pair of interceptions, a couple of big pass breakups, a big sack, and a few more pressures.



Hufanga was a weapon on defense against the Rams, doing everything they needed him to do, and showing up in a big way when they were needing a splash play to shut down the Rams’ momentum.

Quarterback: Bo Nix | Grade: 43.6

Sep 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite closing the game strong, Nix was a big enough disaster in the first half to keep his grade low.



And no, the first half issues weren't all his fault. But he is lucky he didn't throw four interceptions instead of the one he did that came from being hit as he threw. His first half grade was a measly 13.2, but his second half grade was 81.8.

Positives

Sep 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (97) and linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) tackle Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) in the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nik Bonitto | OLB | Grade: 80.9

Bonitto didn't fill the stat sheet, but he was a force against a tough Rams offensive line. He picked up five pressures and was doing even more to keep Matthew Stafford uncomfortable.



What's more, with Bonitto is he showed some good power-based pass rush moves to mix in with his speed moves, which is making him even more of a threat on this elite Broncos defensive front.

Malcolm Roach | IDL | Grade: 78.6

Denver needed another player besides Zach Allen to step up on the defensive line and Roach was that guy.



He generated six pressures–– the second-most on the Broncos' defense behind Allen–– but also did a great job against the run. Denver still had issues against the run, but it wasn't at the feet of Roach.

Justin Strnad | LB | Grade: 74.5

Finally, a high-quality linebacker game. Strnad looked solid against the run, but his coverage was great outside of a play or two.



Denver can use this level of play from Strnad, especially if Singleton continues to be hit-or-miss next to him.

Garett Bolles | OT | Grade: 72.8

Bolles has had a really good start to the season in both pass protection and as a run blocker on the Broncos' offensive front.



The issues with the run game have fallen more on the interior or tight ends than Bolles, who is executing at a high level, which was the case against the Rams outside of three or four plays where he really got beat.

Pat Bryant | WR | Grade: 72.4

If Denver can keep the penalties down with Bryant, they may have themselves a serious threat in their receiver room.



He has been reliable as a blocker, and trusted by Nix to make a big play when needed, which happened a few times late against the Rams to help lead the comeback win.

Courtland Sutton | WR | Grade: 71.6

While Sutton only caught three of seven targets for 46 yards, all three of those receptions were first downs. He made himself a viable target a few more times, but Nix either dealt with pressure or went elsewhere with the ball.



Statistically, Sutton has been MIA, but his impact for this offense has gone beyond what he's done on the stat sheet.

Negatives

Sep 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch against Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Que Robinson | OLB | Grade: 32.3

Robinson is quick and explosive, and was able to generate three pressures of that explosiveness.



However, when that aspect of his game gets shut down, he really struggles. On top of that, he doesn't have a lot of power to his game to keep tackles guessing like Bonitto has developed. If Robinson can find some power-based moves or counters, then he could be something special.

Patrick Surtain II | CB | Grade: 37.5

Surtain is still one of the best defensive players in the NFL, but even the best can have a down game.



There were some bad decisions from Surtain with how he handled certain routes, and some where he plainly got beat. Every year there tends to be one or two really bad games from Surtain, and this happens to be one this year. There should be no doubt about him bouncing back next week.

Evan Engram | TE | Grade: 39.2

Engram should've had a good matchup, but the Rams were smart with how they covered him, and he couldn't adjust to get open.



When he was asked to block, it was almost like he wasn't even on the field. There were some good moments, enough to lift his grade some, but it was a bad game overall.

D.J. Jones | IDL | Grade: 41.6

The Broncos need to find some mass on the line. Jones is a good run defender when they can force him into one-on-one matchups in the run game, but duo runs and double teams take him out of the game and have for multiple years.



The Rams were able to exploit the lack of size and length of Jones and turn it into success in the run game.

J.K. Dobbins | RB | Grade: 46.3

The vision from Dobbins was questionable with the ball in his hands, even with consistently bad blocking up front and the Rams being a great run defense team.



Still, he left yards on the field with poor vision and questionable run lane decisions throughout the night.

Adam Trautman | TE | Grade: 48.7

Denver sure has a lot of faith in Trautman, who has one good game for every four or five terrible ones since he came to Denver.



While he wasn't terrible against the Rams, he wasn't great either. His play should see him lose reps to Adkins, but his pay will keep him in the same role.

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