Broncos' Most Disappointing Players After Two Games of the 2026 Season

The Denver Broncos are only two weeks into the season.

A few players look like they've taken a big step backward, but with it being such a small sample size, we'd be remiss to jump to any conclusions. There's pleny of time for these Broncos to turn the ship around, and there's every reason to believe they will.

After all, the Broncos are slow starters, as a team, under head coach Sean Payton. Try as he might to figure out why Denver always starts slow, Payon seems unable to actually do anything to change it.

However, Payton is still Payton. The Broncos will begin to pick up a head of steam and build some serious momentum. Would you prefer a fast start and a slow close to the season or the opposite?

The most important thing, both in games and in the season, is to finish strong. So let's take a look at the Broncos' most disappointing players thus far in hopes that the big finish is coming.

Courtland Sutton | WR

Courtland Sutton chops it up with Bo Nix pre-game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I have decried Sutton's lack of usage in the offense thus far, but based on social media comments, many Broncos fans have shrugged off the Pro Bowler's absence, perhaps blinded by Jaylen Waddle's big Week 2 game. Don't get me wrong, I want to see Waddle thrive, too, and for the Broncos to get a return on their big trade investment.

Just not at the expense of Sutton. His first two games this season has marked the lowest-producing two-game stretch of Sutton's career since Bo Nix became the quarterback in 2024.

Sutton has just five receptions on nine targets for 36 yards. Only one catch has moved the chains. He served as a decoy last week for Waddle on several big plays, and while the Broncos tried to scheme Sutton a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Nix was picked off in the end zone.

There is a way for both Sutton and Waddle to eat — as this team's top two receivers — but we've yet to see the Broncos will it into existence.

Pat Bryant | WR

Pat Bryant drops a pass. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After starring in training camp, Bryant has been a non-factor as a receiver in the offense. He's been used as a blocker on the perimeter quite a lot, and while he's more than willing and capable, he's had multiple holding penalties cost the Broncos by putting the offense behind the sticks and killing drives.

Two games in, Bryant has been targeted seven times, catching four passes for 42 yards, all coming in the season opener. He also had a rare dropped pass in Kansas City.

Based on Bryant's summer performance, it felt like a breakout could be coming in Year 2, but we're still waiting for any signs of one. He earned the second-most receiver snaps last week behind Sutton, but didn't catch a pass.

J.K. Dobbins | RB

J.K. Dobbins runs against the Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dobbins is back, but he hasn't been the major difference-maker that he was through the first 10 weeks last season. Through two games, he has 72 yards rushing on 18 carries.

Dobbins's 4.0 yards-per-carry average is well below his career average of 5.2. Making matters worse, he suffered a hip injury in Week 2 that caused him to miss most of the second half, clouding his outlook .

Dobbins made a " pinky promise " this summer that he'd play all 17 games this season. He still has the chance to fulfill that vow, but when he's on the field, the Broncos need him and the offensive line to be better. Again, though, it's early.

Mike McGlinchey | RT

Sean Payton talks to Mike McGlinchey. | Derek Regensburger / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Speaking of the offensive line, McGlinchey has struggled so far at right tackle. He's been a sieve in pass protection, and his usual run-blocking prowess has been missing from the field.

Set to lock horns with Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Byron Young this week, the Broncos need McGlinchey to bounce back and do a much better job of protecting Bo Nix. Beyond that, with the rash of injuries the Broncos are dealing with at running back, McGlinchey must turn in his best game of the season on Sunday night as a blocker on the ground.

Eyioma Uwazurike | DL

Eyioma Uwazurike lines up against the Chiefs. | Scott Winters / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Last season, Uwazurike stood out as a run defender. He really impressed the Broncos, becoming a key cog in the team's defensive line rotation.

With John Franklin-Myers gone, Uwazurike has been a bigger feature up front this season, but he has not been equal to his opportunity, getting bullied by blockers one-on-one and failing to generate interior pressure.

It's not a four-alarm fire; the Broncos have Zach Allen and Malcolm Roach doing the heavy lifting up front, but Uwazurike and D.J. Jones at nose tackle, really need to step their game up. Hopefully, we see progress against the Rams this week.

Alex Singleton | LB

Alex Singleton attempts to shed a block to get to the ball carrier. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Singleton is showing signs of his age. The soon-to-be 33-year-old linebacker has looked slow and has missed too many tackles.

Making matters worse, Singleton's run-fit decisions have been off, which have seen him often fill the wrong hole, leading to a big play by the opponent. He leads the Broncos in tackles, as per usual, but his efficiency has left much to be desired.

I'm not sure the Broncos will be able to cover for Singleton much longer without him turning the ship around. Hopefully, it can be chalked up to the slow-start phenomenon and not the bitter vagaries of Father Time, despite what his agent says on social media .

Jahdae Barron | CB

Jahdae Barron celebrates a win post-game. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Barron has been a non-factor through two games. He's received exactly six snaps on defense one year removed being drafted in the first round.

I'm not sure why the Broncos aren't using Barron at all, but his lack of involvement has been one of the bigger disappointments thus far. With the Rams and their athletic tight ends coming to town this week, the Broncos would be wise to utilize Barron as a one-on-one eraser, as they did successfully at times last season.

I feel for Barron, as he didn't ask to get drafted to a team with the NFL's best cornerback trio, but I am surprised the Broncos have not tried harder to find work for him on defense. Perhaps we'll see Barron on defense this week, blanketing Colby Parkinson and Terrance Ferguson.

Brandon Jones | S

Brandon Jones takes a poor angle as the Chiefs score a touchdown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones did pick off Patrick Mahomes in the season opener, but beyond that, he's often been out of position, leading to some big plays. Like his teammates, Jones's tackling improved dramatically in Week 2, but we need to see better coverage discipline from Denver's free safety.

Against Matthew Stafford , the Broncos need Jones to turn in one of his better performances because the reigning NFL MVP makes mince meat of safeties who get caught looking or out of position.

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