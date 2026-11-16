5 Unsung Broncos Free Agents Who've Made Their Case to Stay in 2027

The Denver Broncos currently have 25 players set to hit free agency after the 2026 season ends. Some of Denver's free agents will be unrestricted, while others will be of the restricted and exclusive-rights variety.

The Broncos have several key players who could be extended before the 2026 season ends , though with the bye week ending without such a deal, the likelihood has diminished. However, looking past this season, the Broncos have several players who should be retained in 2027 for low-cost deals, even if some of them are better suited as depth or special teams.

These players don't need to be extended before the end of the season, but they should be up for either restricted free-agent tenders or short-term deals as free agency is about to get underway in the spring.

With half the season in the books, let's examine five such players who shouldn't be overlooked when the Broncos start making decisions in 2027.

Devon Key | S

Devon Key celebrates a big play. | Dustin Bradford / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Key is set to become a restricted free agent in 2027. The Broncos could go in one of two directions: tender him at the second-round level or sign him to a short-term deal.

The second-round tender is estimated at $6.26 million, which is a bit high for a depth and special -teams player, even though Key has been decorated as a third-phase All-Pro. However, if Denver tendered him at the original-round level, another team could sign him to an offer sheet.

The best move for the Broncos is to sign Key to a two-year deal. The original-round tender is $3.82 million, but the Broncos could come in between the two tender levels and give Key, say, a two-year, $9.5 million deal as a reward for his contributions over the past two seasons.

Nate Adkins | TE

Nate Adkins scores a touchdown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adkins was a restricted free agent in 2026 whom the Broncos signed to a one-year deal at the veteran minimum. He made the 53-man roster and has proven to be a good blocking tight end and a solid pass-catcher.

The Broncos would be wise to retain Adkins, who might get more than the veteran minimum this time around. A possibility could be a two-year, $7.5 million deal, similar to what Adam Trautman got in 2024.

Speaking of Trautman, it will be difficult to move on from him in 2027 because of his guaranteed money, but the Broncos could cut him in 2028 without much trouble. Keeping Adkins in the fold would give the Broncos an option to eventually take over Trautman's role in the offense.

Dondrea Tillman | OLB

Dondrea Tillman looks on. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tillman is set to become a restricted free agent in 2027. He has proven to be valuable depth on defense, particularly when Jonathon Cooper missed time on the commissioner's exempt list to start the season.

In Tillman's case, the second-round tender would be fine, as $6.26 million is a reasonable salary to pay for what he brings to the defense. But the Broncos could opt for a two-year deal here as well.

A two-year deal for $10 million might be possible and a way to recognize Tillman for his contributions and continued role. It would also allow the Broncos to keep the edge rusher around for more than one season.

Tyler Badie | RB

Tyler Badie bursts downfield. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It might seem odd to list Badie here, but let's look at the facts. J.K. Dobbins might not be with the Broncos in 2027 , and though Jonah Coleman and RJ Harvey would form a good pairing, the team still needs reliable depth.

Badie would give the Broncos an experienced back who could be the No. 3 or No. 4 option in the backfield, particularly with his pass-blocking ability, and would be a much cheaper alternative to Dobbins, who is due $8 million in 2027. Badie has also been good on special teams.

Badie will be a restricted free agent and isn't worth the second-round tender, but the Broncos should be able to keep him for the veteran minimum.

JL Skinner | S

JL Skinner leaves the field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skinner has had a few highlights on defense , but his play hasn't been good enough to warrant a starting role. However, he's been valuable on special teams.

While the Broncos do have seventh-round pick Miles Scott on the practice squad, they should keep Skinner around because of his experience. That would put less pressure on Scott to fill an immediate hole in 2027.

Skinner will be an unrestricted free agent, and like Badie, is a player the Broncos should be able to retain at the veteran minimum.

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