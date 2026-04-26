7 Broncos Who May Have Just Lost Their Jobs After the Draft

The Denver Broncos are coming out of a very unorthodox draft. The Broncos entered with no first- or third-round pick, which we knew.

But Denver traded out of Round 2 and ended up making a Round 3 selection. It was the first time since 1995 that the Broncos didn't make a first- or second-round draft pick, but they still came away with quite a haul.

The Broncos found value in every round in which they made a draft pick, including the fifth round, where they traded up to land a player. It would be hard to criticize any of the seven picks Denver made, especially because of the value, but there will always be nitpickers.

As a result of some of these picks, though, there are several veterans who find themselves on thinner ice entering this summer. The following vets could be out of a job by September.

Jordan Jackson | DL

The arrival of third-rounder Tyler Onyedim portends poorly for Jackson, which we covered on Friday . Jackson returned this offseason on his second straight exclusive rights free-agent tender, but with three recent draft picks to contend with — Onyedim, Eyioma Uwazurike, and Sai'vion Jones — he could soon be out of a job.

Tyler Badie | RB

Some might say that we could swap Badie with Jaleel McLaughlin and vice versa, but the arrival of Jonah Coleman will push one of these guys of the roster. It's more likely to be Badie, though, because of his third-dowon role.

Coleman is a between-the-tackles running back, but he's also a capable receiver out of the backfield and one heck of a blocker in pass protection. Badie was used almost exclusively in that role last year, but the Broncos will be looking to Coleman.

Matt Peart | OT

The Broncos drafted Kage Casey in the fourth round, right after Coleman, and he brings some inside-outside versatility to the table, much like Peart. The Broncos approached Peart this offseason about a contract restructure to stick around, which he agreed to , but it won't save him from the competition with Casey, who's going to make this 53-man roster as a backup left-side piece up front.

Lucas Krull & Nate Adkins | TE

Denver Broncos tight end Nate Adkins (45) celebrates his touchdown with tight end Lucas Krull (85) against the Indianapolis Colts. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Broncos re-signed Krull to a low-cost deal last month, but the arrival of fifth-round tight end Justin Joly will make it difficult to stick around on the 53-man roster. The Broncos' top three tight ends are likely to be Adam Trautman, Evan Engram, and Joly, and that fourth spot they traditionally carry on the 53 will come down to seventh-rounder Dallen Bentley or Nate Adkins, the last of whom was also re-signed last month.

If both Krull and Adkins are pushed off the roster by the two drafted rookies, the Broncos will likely only keep one on the practice squad. We also have to factor in the possibility — dim though it is — of 2025 seventh-rounder Caleb Lohner making a push this summer.

JL Skinner | S

Of all the veterans I've mentioned thus far, Skinner is the one I'm least confident in being in danger, but the arrival of seventh-round safety Miles Scott will put some pressure on him. Skinner's one saving grace is his special-teams impact, but that's also something Scott brings to the table, and the rookie is a better playmaker and ballhawk (as a former wide receiver).

Karene Reid | LB

Reid went undrafted last year, but he made the roster and contributed throughout the season on special teams. Before the draft, he stood as Denver's No. 4 linebacker on the depth chart, but seventh-rounder Red Murdock will be gunning for that job.

Joining Reid under threat of the Murdock draft pick are Levelle Bailey and Jordan Turner, and making matters worse for this incumbent trio is the signing of the priority free agent, Taurean York, whom most draftniks expected to get drafted. Murdock has the draft pedigree, though it is as Mr. Irrelevant, but this downhill thumper also happens to be the most prolific fumble-forcer in the history of the FBS.

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