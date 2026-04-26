Jonah Coleman’s Fit in Broncos' Offense Hinges on One Key Adjustment

The Denver Broncos landed some extra help for the running back room early on the third day of the 2026 NFL draft by selecting Jonah Coleman out of Washington. The Broncos showed a lot of interest in Coleman during the pre-draft process, including a top-30 visit .

It makes sense, as Coleman is a great fit for what the Broncos do on the ground. However, there is an adjustment the Broncos should make to benefit Coleman and the overall ground attack.

In the 2025 season, the Broncos ran the ball 490 times, but only 179 of those attempts came between the tackles, representing 36.5% of their rushes. It represented nearly a 10% drop from 2024, where 44.1% of Denver's runs went through those gaps.

How Coleman Thrives

At Washington last year, 99 of Coleman's 191 carries went between the tackles, over 50% of his runs, because of his lack of speed and burst when trying to work it outside. He has enough to test the edges occasionally, especially after he has worn down defenses somewhat, but he is best suited to working between the tackles.

With the inside zone and gap concepts in the Broncos' running scheme, Coleman is a really good fit, and he can contribute on third down with his pass protection and reliable receiving ability. But the Broncos need to make this adjustment to help Coleman be an even better fit.

Lack of Inside-Run Commitment

Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) runs outside against Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner (27). | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

In the wake of the Broncos' issues running the ball the last two years, they need to look at where they were most efficient and isolate the run game. There is such a thing as too much in the run game, and that seemed to be part of the issue, not the whole problem, last year.

The focus should be on minimizing outside runs, where blocking at the tight end position has been a bigger problem. Keep the rushing focus between the tackles. The Broncos were a more efficient rushing offense between the tackles last season than outside.

Minimizing the outside stuff and focusing more on the between-the-tackles attack will help Coleman become an even better fit in the Broncos' rushing system. That doesn’t mean totally eliminating the outside-tackle runs, but the Broncos getting back to around 45% of rushes going between the tackles would be wise, especially with Coleman in the fold.

That 44.1% of runs in 2024 includes all runs like quarterback attempts, jet sweeps, and the works. If you take those out, then 55.3% of Denver's running back runs were between the tackles.

If we do the same for 2025, it will still be about 10% lower, with 45% of running back rushes coming between the tackles. So, the Broncos need to aim for over 50% of their rushes to go between the tackles.

The Takeaway

Coleman is most effective between the tackles, and the Broncos need to reprioritize this in their rushing attack in 2026. It will help Coleman develop and produce, limit the risk of lackluster tight-end blocking on the edge, and play to the strengths of the Broncos' offensive line.

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