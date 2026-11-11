7 Things to Know About New Broncos LB Daiyan Henley

And just like that, the NFL trade deadline has come and gone.

After weeks of speculation and rumor, the Denver Broncos made a move — but not the one fans were expecting — acquiring fourth-year linebacker Daiyan Henley from the Los Angeles Chargers for a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick.

The Broncos had the vision last year of a three-man linebacker rotation, and it was realized in the form of Alex Singleton, Dre Greenlaw (when healthy), and Justin Strnad. Due to the amount of time Greenlaw missed, though, Strnad saw the field way more than even the Broncos anticipated.

After the 2025 season ended, the Broncos made the tough decision to part with Greenlaw after one injury-riddled season, and reupped with Singleton and Strnad, re-signing both to multi-year extensions. That made Strnad an undisputed starter, but the Broncos didn't have the three-man rotation at linebacker.

Now they do.

What should Broncos fans know about a veteran who, until Tuesday, had been nothing but a divisional enemy? Here are seven things to know about Henley and the trade.

1. Broncos Offered the Most

Broncos GM George Paton looks on. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Intra-divisional trades are rare, especially in the AFC West. The Chargers had multiple suitors for Henley ahead of the trade deadline, but the Broncos were reportedly the only team knocking on L.A.'s door that was willing to offer a fourth-round pick plus additional compensation.

Part of the Broncos' rationale was surely the 2027 fourth-round compensatory pick they expect to be awarded for the free-agent departure of defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers. Denver entered the trade deadline with a full complement of 2027 draft picks, but with that comp pick coming back, it'll still end up with a fourth-round selection, provided it isn't traded.

2. Born and Bred in L.A.

Daiyan Henley celebrates post-game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henley was born and raised in Los Angeles and is the youngest son of Eugene "Big U" Henley, a famous hip-hop influencer and former shot-caller of the notorious Rollin' 60s Crips in Crenshaw . Big U played a part in the success of several famous hip-hop artists, like Nipsey Hussle and Kurupt, and was called the "Godfather" of rap music by Wiz Khalifa.

Big U spent a good chunk of Daiyan's childhood behind bars, which helped to keep the youngster on the straight and narrow. Once freed, Big U went on to coach Daiyan in Pee Wee football, guiding him to success and helping him to avoid the same pitfalls and mistakes he made on the streets.

Henley's family is royalty in South Central L.A., which made his selection by the Chargers so fitting. Big U named Daiyan (pronounced DAY-on), which means "mighty ruler" or "protector" in Arabic.

Henley played most of his collegiate career at Nevada before transferring to Washington State for his red-shirt senior year.

3. Chargers Tried to Extend Henley, but No Deal

Daiyan Henley returns an interception. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henley is in the fourth and final year of his contract as a 2023 third-round draft pick. According to The Athletic 's Noah Furtado , the Chargers began extension talks with Henley, but no agreement materialized.

The soon-to-be 27-year-old Henley is nearly four years younger than Strnad. The Broncos wanted to get younger at linebacker, and Henley is another step in that direction.

Time will tell exactly what Henley's role will be with the Broncos, but he will see the field. There's a very good chance the Broncos' front office will look to extend him, maybe even before the 2026 season is over.

On Wednesday, Denver restructured safety Talanoa Hufanga's contract to free up nearly $4 million in cap space, so whether it comes during the Week 10 bye or after the season, look for Henley to be re-signed.

4. Minimal Cap Hit

Daiyan Henley addresses the media. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With half the season in the books, the Broncos are only on the hook for $1.84 million, per The Denver Post 's Parker Gabriel . That makes the move even more of a home run for Denver.

The Broncos is getting a three-down linebacker with 41 career starts (Strand only has 28) for under $2 million. Even the draft capital relinquished for Henley will be inconsequential, especially if the Broncos are able to get him extended.

That could come sooner than some people might realize.

5. Team Captain & Green Dot Wearer

Daiyan Henley celebrates an interception. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henley was a two-time team captain with the Chargers. He was viewed as the most important voice in that locker room, which is one of many reasons why Chargers fans and L.A. media were so surprised by this trade.

On top of that, Henley also wore the green dot on his helmet, signifying that he had the radio on the field. Only one defender can wear the green dot on the field at one time, and the defensive coordinator relays the plays to that player.

Henley was a team captain in L.A. and the Chargers' defensive signal-caller. His football IQ is off the charts, and he's one of the most athletic linebackers in the NFL, even if he isn't the biggest (6-foot-0, 225 pounds).

6. Tackling Machine

Daiyan Henley tackles the running back. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Henley led the Chargers in tackles in 2024 and 2025, getting well over the century mark both years. His 51 tackles this season led the Chargers, so he was on pace to lead the team in tackles for a third straight season.

His size can be a detriment at times; Henley can struggle to get off blocks and sort through the trash, but he makes up for it with his smarts, instincts, and explosiveness. He's a reliable tackler, but staying out of the paws of the NFL's big interior offensive linemen will be key.

The Broncos might not use Henley right away on first and second down, but as we'll discuss next, they'd be remiss not to use him in obvious passing situations.

7. A Coverage LB

Daiyan Henley lines up across from the tight end. | Jason Puhuski / IMAGO / Newscom World

Henley has four career interceptions and 15 pass breakups. The Broncos have been in desperate need of a coverage linebacker for years, and he checks that box as a three-down player with coverage chops and a nose for the ball.

The Broncos have struggled mightily this season to cover tight ends and running backs out of the backfield. Denver has allowed the most receiving yards in the NFL to running backs and the second-most to tight ends.

Over the last three games alone, the Broncos relinquished 330 receiving yards and three touchdowns to tight ends. Coming out of the bye, the Broncos will host the Las Vegas Raiders at home.

The Raiders' two tight ends — Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer — have already combined for 1,046 receiving yards and seven touchdowns this season. Granted, a new quarterback — Fernando Mendoza — will be throwing them the ball when the Broncos meet the Raiders in Week 11, but getting Henley in the fold should be a timely buffer.

Bonus: What Jersey Number Will Henley Wear?

Henley wore the No. 0 jersey in L.A., but that belongs to Jonathan Cooper in Denver. At Washington State, Henley wore No. 1 — but that's currently occupied by Evan Engram — and he wore the No. 11 at Nevada — but that's Troy Franklin's number.

It'll be interesting to see what jersey number Henley ends up with, but there aren't too many available, let alone the desirable ones that are often rocked by linebackers. There are no single-digit numbers available, and none in the teens, but No. 56 could be had, with Levelle Bailey on injured reserve.

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