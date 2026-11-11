What Could Be Coming After Broncos Restructure Hufanga's Contract

The Denver Broncos took care of some necessary bookkeeping almost immediately after acquiring inside linebacker Daiyan Henley from the Los Angeles Chargers.

According to Spotrac, the Broncos have restructured the contract of starting safety Talanoa Hufanga, converting $4.89 million of his current salary into a signing bonus. The move created $3.9 million in salary cap space.

This slightly altered the future ramifications of Hufanga's deal, which runs through next season. He now carries cap hits of $9.5 million, $7.6 million, and $14.8 million for 2026, 2027, and 2028, respectively — the latter technically a void year.

An excellent addition since joining the club, Hufanga has been especially impactful thus far this season, winning Defensive Player of the Week honors following his two-interception effort amid Denver's Week 3 upset of the Los Angeles Rams.

"I mean, that’s who he is. He finally caught the ball," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said on Oct. 1. "That could have been him last year a couple of times, but he worked really hard on his ball skills. He really did, seriously, over the spring and the summer. So it’s paying off. He’s trusting the system, he’s trusting his leverage. When he came to us, he wasn’t a match or man-cover player. He was more of a spot drop, vision and break player. So he’s learned how to play in this system, and the weak part of his game was his coverage, but now it’s a strong part of his game."

Hufanga, who's missed the last four games due to an ankle injury, is likely to be back in action when Denver returns from its Week 10 bye to host the Las Vegas Raiders, who'll be starting first-overall pick, quarterback Fernando Mendoza, in the Mile High City.

Sep 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga (9) celebrates after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Denver Could Do With Newfound Cap Room

Since the Broncos were already under the cap when they landed Henley — and they're only taking on less than $2 million in this year's salary — logic would dictate that the brain trust has another transaction up its collective sleeve.

That transaction is likely to be an extension, and that extension is likely to go to slot cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian, who's among a handful of Broncos players in the final year of their contracts, along with fellow corner Riley Moss, safety Brandon Jones, and wide receiver/returner Marvin Mims.

One of the league's best nickels, McMillian has notched 21 solo tackles, seven pass deflections, three sacks, and an interception in 2026. He's playing on a one-year, $5.76 million restricted free-agent tender ahead of what's scheduled to be his first career foray into an unrestricted market.

The former undrafted defender has objectively earned an extension — and he just may get it in the days ahead.

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