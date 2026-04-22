Broncos Can Secure 'Seam-Stretcher' in Round 2 of NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos sacrificed their first- and third-round picks to bring in wide receiver Jaylen Waddle as the new offensive centerpiece. And so, too, could their second-round selection be used to supplement franchise quarterback Bo Nix.

In a new mock draft released Wednesday by FOX Sports, the Broncos are projected to take Ohio State tight end Max Klare with the No. 62 overall choice on Day 2.

"Even after shipping their first-round pick to Miami for speed demon Jaylen Waddle, I think Sean Payton will be looking to take full advantage of this draft’s deep class of tight ends, with Klare (as well as Vanderbilt’s Eli Stover and Georgia’s Oscar Delp) an especially good fit as the seam-stretcher Payton has preferred in the past," analyst Rob Rang wrote.

The Broncos have shown continued interest in Klare during the pre-draft process, formally meeting with him at February's Scouting Combine and hosting him on an official top-30 visit.

Klare is among several TEs that Denver could consider with any of its seven current draft picks. Other possibilities include Vanderbilt's Eli Stowers, North Carolina State's Justin Joly, and Texas A&M's Nate Boerkircher.

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Max Klare (86) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Scouting Report

More of an oversized receiver than a classical tight end, Klare began his collegiate career at Purdue before transferring to Ohio State. Altogether, the 6-foot-4, 246-pound Indiana native totaled 116 receptions for 1,329 yards (11.5 yards per catch) and six touchdowns across 32 games.

Mile High Huddle's Erick Trickel assigned Klare a third-round grade, ranking him as the second-best "big-slot" prospect in this year's class.

"To be blunt, Klare isn’t an in-line tight end, and barring a huge leap with his play strength, he won’t be one. He is a move tight end, or a big slot, who can handle the blocking responsibilities in the slot," Trickel recently wrote.

"That is critical as Denver has issues there. Even though an in-line blocker is the Broncos' focus, they need an upgrade over Evan Engram in the slot, and Klare has that potential. Engram is also entering the last year of his deal."

Potential Fit

If taken (regardless of round), Klare would leapfrog the likes of Lucas Krull and Nate Adkins on Denver's offseason TE depth chart. It'd take a bit of time for him to overtake starter Evan Engram, and possibly even returning Sean Payton favorite Adam Trautman.

Should the Broncos bypass Klare or the position in general in Round 2, they may look to satisfy another pseudo-need, such as running back, safety, or linebacker. To the latter point, Sports Illustrated's Justin Melo made a prediction that'd send the draft into chaos: Pittsburgh LB Kyle Louis.

"The Denver Broncos have an excellent defense but coverage linebacker is one of the positions that could improve. Pittsburgh's Kyle Louis is super rangy with sideline to sideline ability. The undersized Louis may even earn reps as an overhang safety," Melo wrote Wednesday.

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!