Bo Nix's Recovery Timetable After Ankle Surgery Revealed by Insider

The Denver Broncos are about to do battle without their young leader, Bo Nix. Only a few days removed from surgery on the broken right ankle he suffered late in last week's divisional round playoff win over the Buffalo Bills, Nix will watch his Broncos host the New England Patriots for a chance at advancing to Super Bowl 60.

We knew it was a fractured ankle and that it would require surgery, but we didn't know exactly how long Nix would be sidelined or what the long-term implications for his career this injury would have. Nix underwent surgery to repair his ankle last Tuesday in Birmingham, Alabama.

On Sunday morning, ESPN 's Adam Schefter answered both questions, reporting that Nix "is expected to be sidelined 12 weeks," which puts him on a timeline to be available for the Broncos' offseason training program.

"The recovery, not the surgery, is thought to be the most challenging part of this injury. Nix is not supposed to put any weight on his ankle for at least four weeks, and he will miss 12 weeks altogether before he can return to activity, according to sources," Schefter wrote.

Nix himself revealed to Broncos head coach Sean Payton last week that this was the third fractured ankle of his football career. Payton, with no small measure of gallows humor, replied, "If I would have known that, I wouldn't have drafted you." Of course, that was recounted at the podium with a smile.

Fans can certainly appreciate Payton's attempt at levity that dark evening, but Nix's future relative to this injury has caused some concerns in Broncos Country. Schefter's sources provided some clarity on that topic.

"This marks the third time that Nix has broken his ankle playing football, but this break was in a different spot and doctors have told him that the injury is 'nothing to be concerned about long term,' according to a source," Schefter wrote.

Nix's Gritty Performance

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) runs during the fourth quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This may have been Nix's third fractured ankle, but this last one appears to be of the freak variety. It happened on the third-to-last play of overtime in the Broncos' 33-30 overtime win over the Bills last week, as he ran a quarterback keeper off the left end.

This is the play the #Broncos believe is when QB Bo Nix broke a bone in his ankle, ending his season.

Nix got up gingerly, but then threw a dime to Marvin Mims, Jr. on the very next play, drawing a pass interference penalty that ultimately proved to be the dagger for the Broncos. Nix took one more snap from there — a kneel-down, after which, he again got up gingerly.

Of course, nobody noticed he was slightly favoring his right leg. Scenes captured on the sideline that circulated after the game made it heartbreakingly clear what the Broncos' young franchise quarterback was going through.

After Wil Lutz's chip-shot field goal sailed through the uprights, Nix even took a celebratory interview with CBS' Tracy Wolfson, finishing with his traditional, "Go Broncos!" refrain. He exited the field with both arms in the air, hosting dual number-ones to the fans in the stands.

From there, Nix went straight with the trainers to get his leg X-rayed and the rest is history. Broncos Country looks forward to the day that Nix returns to his post as QB1, but he's still a team captain.

The Broncos will be fighting to preserve what Nix helped work for this season with the Patriots in town. Jarrett Stidham will start in the AFC championship game, going head-to-head with Drake Maye, both of whom are good friends of Nix's.

Although nobody in Denver thought any different, Schefter's sources obviously slammed the door on the possibility of Nix recovering in time for Super Bowl 60, provided the Broncos advance.

