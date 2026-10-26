Broncos QB Bo Nix Makes NFL History in Week 7 Win Over Cardinals

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix added another piece of NFL history to his growing legacy in the Mile HIgh City.

In Sunday's win over the Arizona Cardinals, Nix became the fifth player in league history to record passing and rushing touchdowns of at least 50 yards, according to Next Gen Stats.

Nix joins Justin Fields, Lamar Jackson, Cam Newton, and Ace Parker of the 1938 Brooklyn Dodgers as the only players to ever accomplish that feat.

Appearing more confident both as a passer and runner, Nix completed 15-of-29 passes for 222 yards and one touchdown, a 52-yard screen to running back RJ Harvey who took it to the house. Nix also added 73 rushing yards, including a 62-yard scamper in which he went untouched up the middle of Arizona's defense.

"When he's making plays, it gets the whole team juiced," defensive end Zach Allen said in his postgame gathering with reporters.

Nix completed balls to nine different receivers, with Courtland Sutton totaling a team-high three catches for 45 yards. Harvey (54 yards), Marvin Mims (53 yards), and Jaylen Waddle (48 yards) were also all involved.

“Listen, I think for our team, offensively, all those of those things. Yeah, I mean, the confidence inside of the building relative to his ability hadn’t changed at all," head coach Sean Payton said of Nix after the game. "I appreciate some guys, sometimes you’re answering questions about whether or not… and there’s not one time where we were… he’s our guy. And it was good to see him play well and it was good to see us block well and make some plays down the field.”

The Broncos were also aided by the return of rookie running back Jonah Coleman, who converted carries into 54 rushing yards and helped chew clock in the second half, despite Denver losing the overall time-of-possession battle, 33:18-26:42.

Oct 25, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) runs to score a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Massive Confidence Booster for Nix?

Mired in a mental slump to this point, Nix's touchdown run -- the longest such play by a quarterback in franchise history -- might've been the spark he desperately needed to turn around the second half of his season, and lead 5-2 Denver confidently back into the postseason.

It was the get-right game against an inferior opponent that many believed would transpire. He didn't put up Star Wars numbers, but what he did series-to-series passed the smell test in different orders of magntitude compared to past few games.

Now the question becomes: Can Nix and company keep this monentum rolling into Week 8, when they'll meet a familiar foe in Kansas City that presents a much tougher matchup than the hapless Cardinals did.

"I thought we played a good game offensively, but there are still several things we would like to get better at," Nix said after the game.

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