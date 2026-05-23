Bo Nix's Third Year Comes With Four Defining Challenges

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix took a sizable step forward in his development in 2025. From bullying the AFC West crown away from the Kansas City Chiefs to besting Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills to advance to the AFC championship game, Nix proved he's more than capable of being the Broncos' franchise quarterback.

Year 3 will be much more challenging, though, as Nix will face 10 opponents that made the playoffs last season , and he's coming off an ankle injury that ended the Broncos' Super Bowl hopes this past January.

Nix has a tough road ahead of him this season. Today, we're breaking down his four most daunting matchups in 2026, which could shoot his legacy to the moon if he takes the next step on his NFL journey.

Los Angeles Rams | Week 3

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws the ball to receiver Puka Nacua (17) against the Minnesota Vikings. | Joseph Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Rams boast a defense full of young, hungry stars that, under defensive coordinator Chris Shula, has the potential to be one of the best in the entire league. Nix will face some familiar faces brought over from Kansas City in cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, who are instant upgrades from the Rams’ awful secondary from last season.

A tight secondary fused with the stellar pass rush from edge rusher Jared Verse, the former Defensive Rookie of the Year, will put a real strain on Nix to be secure with the football. Nix will not only have to best the Rams’ defense, but also keep up with an offensive powerhouse led by head coach Sean McVay and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Stafford’s rocket arm ripping passes to Puka Nacua and Davante Adams is a nightmare for any defense, and Nix will have to be on point and score almost every time he steps on the field to help vanquish this NFC heavyweight.

Seattle Seahawks | Week 6

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) celebrates after a play during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

If going head-to-head with the defending Super Bowl champions wasn’t a tall enough task, Nix and the Broncos will face the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. This game takes place just four days after Denver faces the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers, meaning Nix will have minimal time to prepare himself for one of the most ferocious defenses from 2025.

Seattle’s defense, led by defensive mastermind and head coach Mike Macdonald, is terrifying from top to bottom with players like cornerback Devon Witherspoon locking down receivers and defensive tackle Byron Murphy II disrupting the pocket.

Nix has faced tough defenses before and come out on top, but the Seahawks are a whole other beast that has yet to be tamed. This matchup will showcase whether Nix has the patience and grit to elevate the rest of the Broncos’ offense.

Buffalo Bills | Week 16

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a touchdown pass during the third quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Week 16 will be the rubber match between Nix and Allen, who have faced off in the playoffs in each of the last two years. Even when Allen committed multiple turnovers against Denver in the divisional round last year, he kept his team in the game until the very end, a true testament to his strength and resiliency.

Similar to the Rams with Stafford, the Bills can score quickly and from anywhere on the field, meaning Nix will have to channel his playoff prowess to go toe to toe with Allen as he did only a few months ago.

Vanquishing Allen for a second time will force the media to take Nix more seriously than it has of late . Whether he says it or not, Nix is dying for the opportunity to make some people look stupid.

New England Patriots | Week 17

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) rushes the ball against Denver Broncos safety Devon Key (26). | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Broncos Country and NFL fans in general were robbed of a Nix vs. Drake Maye matchup in last year's AFC championship game after that untimely ankle injury. With this game so late in the season, it’s hard to predict what shape either team will be in, but Nix and the Broncos have extra incentive to stomp out the team that kept them from reaching the Super Bowl.

Drake Maye was the MVP runner-up in 2025 and gets the majority of attention among quarterbacks in his class, much more than Nix ever has. Nix is a fierce competitor and will have to show some extra fire against a stout New England defense that really found its footing towards the end of 2026.

Nix vs. Maye will be a marquee matchup for several years to come, but to win the first meeting would do wonders for the Broncos' quarterback as he chips away at the negativity surrounding him as a franchise guy.

The Takeaway

Nix certainly still has imperfections as a young signal caller, but the steps he took from Week 10 onward in 2025 suggest he can grow and elevate the Broncos into a perennial playoff team for the foreseeable future.

If Nix can conquer any of the teams listed above, he’ll cement himself as not only the Broncos' franchise quarterback but one of the best in the league today.

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