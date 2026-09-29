Broncos Add Intriguing Former 4-Star Recruit to Practice Squad

The Denver Broncos had a practice squad spot to fill after promoting long snapper Mitchell Fraboni to the active roster last week.

The team filled that spot with outside linebacker Jahfari Harvey. The Broncos had Harvey in their sights for weeks, after working him out on September 11 , just a few days before the season opener.

The #Broncos signed LB Jahfari Harvey to the practice squad today, per the NFL wire. They worked him out on September 11. — Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) September 29, 2026

It's another reminder to really pay attention to the players the Broncos work out each week. Even if they don't sign anyone after a given workout, those players were identified and brought in for a reason, and the team will keep tabs on them and make a move if the situation calls for it.

Harvey went undrafted out of Southern Methodist University last year, though he spent the five preceding seasons at Miami (FL). He signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as a college free agent and spent most of his rookie year on the practice squad.

Harvey did appear in two games for the Raiders last year, though, tallying one tackle. The 6-foot-2, 255 outside linebacker gives the Broncos another pass rusher to develop, and another able-and-willing body to contribute on special teams, should the need arise.

Harvey was heavily recruited out of high school, and signed with Miami as a four-star recruit. He might not be the most toolsy edge defender, but he's quick off the snap and has a high motor.

OLB Situation

Jahfari Harvey rushes the passer. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Jonathon Cooper still on the commissioner's exempt list , the Broncos are keeping their options open. Harvey joins Johnny Walker and international player David Agoha as outside linebackers on the practice squad.

Because of Agoha's international player exemption, the Broncos are able to carry 17 players on the practice squad instead of 16. Last year, that international player exemption was used on tight end Thomas Yassmin.

On the active roster, the Broncos' outside linebackers are led by Nik Bonitto, with Jonah Elliss starting in place of Cooper through the first three games. Que Robinson and Dondrea Tillman round out the depth chart.

The Broncos have led the league in sacks in back-to-back seasons, but they're not off to as blistering a start this year. With nine total sacks, the Broncos are still getting pressure, but Cooper's absence and John Frankin-Myers's free-agent departure have impacted the pass rush.

As time marches on, the Broncos will acclimate to these new conditions, but Bonitto has been consistent through three games. Elliss has flashed at times, but seems to lack the explosiveness to win consistently as a pass rusher. Still, he's an excellent backup, one heck of an asset for the Broncos in tough times like this with Cooper's situation.

Robinson continues to flash with his get-off and high motor, but as our Erick Trickel opined in his Week 3 player grades , the second-year player needs to develop some power elements in his pass-rushing toolkit in order to be a more reliable threat. It can happen for speed rushers, as evidenced by Bonitto, who was a one-trick pony but has developed some real power.

The Takeaway

Time will tell exactly how Harvey fits in. But the Broncos like him and have had an eye on him for weeks.

If he's elevated at any point this season, Harvey can contribute on special teams, and that could come in handy with some of the potential roster decisions the Broncos face as the campaign marches on, as they'll have to eventually make room for the likes of fullback Adam Prentice and running back Jonah Coleman, the latter of whom is on injured reserve until Week 7.

The first two players to go could be wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey and safety Tycen Anderson, both of whom feature on special teams. If it comes to that, the Broncos have some good third-phase options waiting in the wings on the practice squad.

I'll be keeping an eye on the NFL transaction wire, as Prentice has maxed out his practice-squad elevations. The Broncos either have to sign him to the 53-man roster or waive him. If he were to go unclaimed, he could be re-signed to the practice squad, and his three-elevation limit would reset.

That might not be a risk the Broncos are willing to take, though. Stay tuned.

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