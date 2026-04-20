Broncos Told to Avoid LB in 2026 Draft — And Why They Shouldn't

The Denver Broncos, by their own admission, have about a half-dozen prospects on their board whom they would feel comfortable drafting with their top pick (No. 62 overall) in this week's 2026 NFL Draft.

According to Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine, however, there's one player in particular the Broncos "must avoid" selecting on Friday evening: Texas Tech standout inside linebacker Jacob Rodriguez.

"Drafting a linebacker is certainly a possibility. It's one of the few positions on their defense that could use a long-term solution. However, Jacob Rodriguez isn't the kind of player they need in the middle of their defense," Ballentine wrote Sunday.

"Vance Joseph's defense calls for versatile inside linebackers who can both cover and be effective blitzers. Rodriguez has good coverage skills, but there are legitimate concerns about his size and arm length."

Ballentine added: "The Texas Tech 'backer has 11th percentile arm length and it shows up in his ability to take on blocks. It's a concern that B/R scout Matt Holder brought up in his scouting report: 'Combination of arm length and below-average strength limits his extension and leads to him getting stuck on blocks from offensive linemen.'"

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (LB21) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Counterargument: Rodriguez Is a Good Fit

The Broncos did not specifically speak with Rodriguez amid the pre-draft process but did meet with several other linebackers in the class, including Missouri's Josiah Trotter, Michigan's Jimmy Rolder, and TCU's Kaleb Elarms-Orr.

In his latest mock draft, Mile High Huddle's Erick Trickel predicted Denver choosing Rodriguez at 62nd overall.

"Rodriguez is a legit starter-quality linebacker," Trickel wrote. "Sure, he has some concerns about his length and tackling, but his football IQ, instincts, and ability to generate takeaways are excellent. Rodriguez answered questions about his athleticism through the draft process and has been impressive every step of the way. He would give Denver a starting-caliber linebacker with the potential to be a top-10 player at the position."

Will The Broncos Listen to Advice?

Probably not. Despite re-signing both Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad, the team reportedly remains interested in supplementing the linebacker corps, ideally with a high-prized rookie learning under the wing of the veteran Singleton.

If Rodriguez — by and large one of, if not the best 'backer in the class — happens to slip into the Broncos' laps, general manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton likely would be hard-pressed to look elsewhere.

"There are probably a little bit more inside backers than what we are used to," Payton said during his pre-draft press conference last week. "There is certainly good video tape on a number of guys. That position has changed over the years where you are finding guys who are moving from safety to that position or from an edge position back. There are certainly some players that are playing that position well at the college level."

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