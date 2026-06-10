Broncos 'Missed the Mark' in the Draft, Expert Claims

Despite entering the 2026 NFL draft without a first- or third-round pick, the Denver Broncos' actual haul received positive feedback around league media circles. Remember, the Broncos did make a first-round pick, as it were; his name is Jaylen Waddle.

Oddly enough, the Broncos actually ended up making a third-round pick after trading down from Round 2. All in all, the Broncos made seven selections in the 2026 draft, mostly getting good value throughout. I gave the Broncos' draft class an A grade , especially given the lack of premium capital they had to work with after the Waddle trade.

NFL Draft On SI's Justin Melo has been complimentary of two Broncos draft picks. Namely, fourth-round running back Jonah Coleman and fifth-round tight end Justin Joly .

As a whole, though, Melo listed the Broncos among five teams that, in his estimation, " missed the mark " on draft day.

"The Denver Broncos traded their first-round pick prior to the draft for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. At No. 62 overall in the second round, several sources believe they were targeting Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. Once the Tennessee Titans traded up in front of Denver to snag Hill, the Broncos traded down, possibly confirming their intended target was off the board," Melo wrote.

"The Broncos then drafted Texas A&M defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim, a prospect we expected to get drafted in the fourth round. The Broncos later made some exciting picks like Jonah Coleman and Justin Joly, but overall, this class lacked punch. Good thing the roster was already primed for Super Bowl contention ."

Round 2 Rumors

There have been multiple rumors about the Broncos' hopes for No. 62 overall, before they traded back. Tight ends Eli Stowers and Max Klare were rumored targets of Denver, along with Hill, as Melo mentions.

We'll never know for sure which player the Broncos had their heart set on, but we can surmise with confidence that their top options, relative to the second-round value, were off the board by the time No. 62 came around. There's a reason Denver traded back and out of Round 2.

Needs Met

Denver Broncos rookie linebacker Red Murdock practices during rookie minicamp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. | Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

The Broncos didn't have any desperate roster needs, though they needed reinforcements at linebacker, tight end, defensive line, running back, offensive line, and safety. The Broncos drafted a player at each of these positions.

The linebacker the Broncos drafted — Red Murdock — was the final pick in the entire draft. The team had some other opportunities to draft a linebacker earlier, but it went in different directions.

Onyedim was widely viewed as a reach, but it was a modest one in the eyes of our Erick Trickel . Onyedim is an NFL-ready player the Broncos can plug into the defensive line rotation right away and could contend as an immediate replacement for the departed starter John Franklin-Myers, especially on first and second down.

Onyedim and Coleman are roster locks, along with fourth-round offensive lineman Kage Casey. Joly comes close to being a lock, but his outlook isn't quite as certain simply due to the logjam the Broncos have at tight end, with four veteran incumbents and two other players drafted over the past two years vying for four total roster spots.

However, the Broncos like Joly a lot and they did trade up to select him, relinquishing a sixth-round pick in the process. That certainly gives him a leg up, but he's got to go out and earn a roster spot.

Coleman will be part of the Broncos' running back rotation out of the gates, while Casey could be the frontrunner to succeed left guard Ben Powers in the starting lineup in 2027 and beyond. The Broncos actually made three seventh-round selections, with Murdock being the last of them.

In the final round, the Broncos also drafted safety Miles Scott and tight end Dallen Bentley, though their roster prospects are pretty dim this time around. The practice squad is likely the floor for these two in 2026, but Murdock has a strong shot at making the roster.

The Broncos have two inside linebacker spots likely open on the 53-man roster. Murdock will be competing with three incumbents and an undrafted rookie — Taurean York, whom Melo also really likes — for those two inside linebacker spots. That's if the Broncos don't add a veteran between now and September, but I have reason to believe they will .

The Takeaway

As in all things, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. I like the Broncos' draft haul.

Melo likes aspects of it, but only time will tell how the class will impact a roster already built to compete for the Super Bowl. In the meantime, get in where you fit in, rooks.

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